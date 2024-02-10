Jigawa opens tender for construction of anti-graft agency headquarters 

Saturday, February 10, 2024 12:31 pm


Governor Namadi during the signing of Performance Bond in Government House, Dutse on Tuesday

Governor Namadi

By  Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Government has opened a tender for the construction of the State Anti-Curruption Commission headquarters.

The State Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad K. Dagaceri who declared the bid open on Friday,  said the process of bidding and tendering for the  Anti-Curruption building will be based on the need for accountability, justice and fair play.

He said the project is in line with the Governor Malam Umar  Namadi administration’s commitment towards creating a conducive working environment for all workers in the State.

Alhaji Dagaceri urged  Civil Servants in the State to  reciprocate the good gesture done to them by the present administration.

“We are very grateful to the Governor, we appreciate his leadership style and on behalf of all workers in the State, I therefore promised that all policies and programmes will be carried out and implemented in accordance to 12- point agenda of His Excellency Governor Malam Umar A Namadi,”  he added

He said the bidding was in conformity with the State Government’s policy of awarding contract.

Alhaji  Dagaceri called on the successful contractor to ensure speedy completion of the project within the stipulated period as contained  in the contractual agreement.

In his remarks, the Director General, Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, Dr Kassim Muhammad, said the process of selecting the contractor would be very transparent, fair and just.

Dr Kassim explained that the contract is an open competitive one due to the amount of the contract sum in compliance with the Jigawa State Due Process Law as amended.

Responding, on behalf of the bidders, the representative of Yar Malam Nigeria Limited, Danladi Jafar described the exercise as hitch free and expressed satisfaction with the bid opening process.

 

 

