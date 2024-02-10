Indian man admits stabbing wife to death and calling the police 

By Nehru Odeh

A 24-year-old Indian, Sahil Sharma, on Thursday, admitted in court that he stabbed his 19-year-old wife, Mehak Sharma in the neck and dialled 999.

According to the Daily Mail, Sharma pleaded guilty at the Kingston Crown Court to the murder of his wife at their home in Croydon, South London. He said after he killed his wife he calmly called the police.

The incident took place after 4:15 pm on October 29 last year. Sharma phoned the police and told the operator that he had killed his wife at their home on Ash Tree Way.

On getting to their home, the officers found his wife unresponsive. She had suffered catastrophic knife injuries to her neck, and despite the efforts of medics at the scene, she was sadly pronounced dead around 20 minutes later.

Mehak’s family were informed and they continue to be supported by specialist officers. A special post-mortem examination conducted on October 31 last year found the cause of Mehak’s death to have been a stab wound to the neck.

Sharma is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 26.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Mehak was killed in her own home, the place where she should have been safest, by the person who should have loved and protected her. My thoughts today are with her family and loved ones.”

She added: “Sahil Sharma’s actions have devastated a family. In killing his wife he has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself.

“While I am pleased that Mehak Sharma’s loved ones will now be spared the experience of going through a trial, nothing can bring her back to them.”

Sharma is a resident of New Sant Nagar here. He followed his wife to the UK on a spouse visa. Madhu Bala, the victim’s mother said her daughter had told her many times that Sahil had been ill-treating her.

“Mehak used to ring me up every morning. However, on Sunday I did not receive any call. I thought she must be busy. However, when I did not get a call on Monday, I got panicky. I, subsequently, asked my relative, who lives about 150 km away from Croydon, to visit Mehak and inform me accordingly. It was in the evening that he rang me and told me that the London Metropolitan Police had taken Sahil into custody after being charged with the murder of Mehak,” she said.