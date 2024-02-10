Herbert Wigwe, Access Holdings CEO, son, 4 others die in helicopter crash in California

Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings boss traveled to the US where to see his family living there. Unfortunately, the chopper transporting crashed, killing him as well as about five others in California, United States.

It was further gathered that Wigwe’s wife and son were aboard the ill-fated chopper.

The former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also in the helicopter

Sources said the chopper was, according to a Leadership report, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

The US government confirmed all on board dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a helicopter crashed Friday night near Nipton,

California, with six people on board

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the sheriff’s department said.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130.