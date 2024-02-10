Africa’s Top Rated NIDO Set to Commence Ultra Modern Medical Centre in Sierra Leone

Abubakar Hashim/ Sierra Leone

Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation, (NIDO) Sierra Leone Chapter, in its first historic meeting of the Executives and the ELDERS COUNCIL (comprising the Patrons and Board of Trustees) in 2024, has commenced strategies toward the construction of an ultra-modern hospital, following receipt of various donations and support from home and abroad toward the laudable project.

The President of NIDO SL, Abiodun Oyebola, disclosed the cheery news to the supreme leadership of the organisation on February 8 in a meeting held and hosted at the posh sea view executive lounge of one of the BOT members, Capt. Olusegun Jaji, the chairman and CEO of Sea Coach Water Transport Services, the biggest commercial water transport service operator in Sierra Leone and the sub-region.

Reviewing activities for the year just ended, Oyebola remained upbeat, despite hiccups in the past, to reposition NIDO SL to achieve not only a befitting world-class NIDO MEDICAL CENTRE but also NIDO COMMUNITY HOUSE, NIDO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS and NIDO FM Radio Station.

As a first step towards the construction of the medical centre, a building committee has been formed to kick-start and manage the project. The Chairman of the Elders Council, Architect Abel Onomake, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, will lead the Building Committee that will steer policy and implementation of the medical project.

The hospital, when completed, will be run on a business model for sustainability, and open to all and sundry in Sierra Leone. Nigerians, as the owners of the medical centre, will naturally be adequately catered for in terms of affordability as long as they are registered in the NIDO biometric data system; and are financially up to date in payment of their membership monthly dues.

The proposed NIDO MEDICAL CENTRE aims mainly to cater for Nigerians living in Sierra Leone and to support the efforts of the Government of Sierra Leone in closing the huge gap in the health sector in the country.

The quality and sterling leadership profile of the Oyebola-led administration has continued to receive worldwide commendations.