Shocker! Nigerian ex-internet fraudster releases book on how to defraud white women online

Friday, February 9, 2024 5:09 pm


How to Make a White Woman Fall in Love with you….

 By Nehru Odeh   

Christopher Smalling, a 25-year-old Nigerian ex-fraudster who had scammed dozens of British and American women out of more than  £50,000  has released a step-by-step guide to manipulating women.

The handbook, entitled “How To Make A Woman Fall In Love With You From Online Chat”, is a 40-page guide of malevolence and manipulation routinely used by Nigerian scammers to con unsuspecting people out of their hard-earned money.

Smalling now works as a consultant with Social Catfish a fraud-prevention agency that works to identify and expose fraudsters while educating people about warning signs. insisting on his experience with his American

Smalling, who says he is now living a good life told Sky News about how he spent six years lying to women to fleece them out of tens of thousands. According to him, he stopped feeling guilt when he realized he could become rich, Daily Mail reported.

‘I used to feel bad but as time went on and I started making good money – big money – I stopped feeling bad,’ he said.

His heartless scams led one elderly American woman to cough up $20,000, sending her spiralling into a depression that tore her family apart.  He said he felt so bad after hearing the American woman had become depressed that he came clean, and the victim connected him with Social Catfish,  where he now works.

The book, whose author is not named, does not beat around the bush and reads like a military field manual – cold, calculating and utterly focused on the task at hand, describing victims as ‘targets’ and instructing its users with ruthless efficiency.

The opening line reads: “When it comes to chatting white ladies up, you have to understand that they are different from Nigerian ladies,” and goes on to immediately instruct the reader to target vulnerable women older than 40.

“The types that will fall in love with you ASAP without much stress. Go for those over 40 – they are working hence they have the money you need. … ‘Also, being single at 40, they are eager for love,’ it says.

The book quickly delves into great detail, providing a range of scenarios and tactics that can be used to charm women with a complex web of lies from the first interaction. It tells readers to analyze any publicly available information about the ‘target’, identifying personal details, hobbies, interests and significant factors that can be harnessed to strike up a conversation.

It provides an exhaustive list of pick-up lines, opening gambits and jokes that are constructed to make the scammer appear lighthearted, charming and genuinely interested – but non-threatening.

Throughout, the guide instructs readers to write down any information they glean from their targets so it can be used later to manipulate them.  It also encourages the reader to intermittently ask their subject more questions and show as much curiosity as possible, because ‘(white women) love to talk about themselves’.

‘If you let them talk about themselves, they will think you care and will fall in love,’ it says flatly, before going on to provide a list of 60 compliments to deploy in conversation at any time to keep the victim sweet.

Finally, the handbook instructs readers to take their time and never ask for money directly.

Once a manipulator has gained the affection and trust of the subject, they are told to drop hints about financial struggles or spin a heartbreaking tale of how they lost money. By broaching the subject of money in this way, the book says, victims will often offer money themselves without even needing to be asked.

 

 

