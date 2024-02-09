Oyebanji Felicitates Fayemi on 59th Birthday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has felicitated his immediate predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his 59th birthday.

Dr Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of the state and one time Minister of Mines and Steel Development, clocks 59 years old on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, expressed gratitude to God for sparing Dr. Fayemi’s life to witness another birthday in good health, sound mind and excellent spirit.

The Governor said Dr. Fayemi is a beneficiary of immense grace of God judging by the great achievements God has helped him to attain in academics, politics and public service, at a relatively young age.

He noted that history would be kind to Dr. Fayemi for using public office as a means of selfless service to Ekiti State, Nigeria and at the global level.

He described the former Governor as an exemplary leader, a strategist, a bridge builder, a mentor who believes in the ability of his mentees; a passionate believer in greater Ekiti as well as an incurable optimist in the greatness of the Nigerian nation.

According to Governor Oyebanji, Dr Fayemi’s impact as a notable scholar, pro-democracy activist, committed progressive, a diligent leader and eminent statesman are there for all to see. He added the former Governor’s legacies as a visionary leader are quite visible in key sectors of the state. This he said, has continued to endear him to the people of the state.

Governor Oyebanji commended the ex-Governor for still working for the State and offering useful suggestions which have brought additional value, describing him as one of the state’s gifts to the Nigerian nation and the world at large.

He prayed God to grant the former Governor long life, good health and sound mind to offer more service to mankind and accelerated divine fulfillment of his wishes as a befitting birthday gift.

“On behalf of my wife, Olayemi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate our dear leader and former Governor of our dear state, a man of Honour from the land of Honour, His Excellency, Dr John Kayode Fayemi as he marks his 59th birthday today, and pray that God grants him more years in good health, prosperity and undiluted joy. May his shadow never grow less.” The statement added.