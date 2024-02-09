Lustre Concept company’s Directors were dragged to court over an unpaid loan

Friday, February 9, 2024 12:11 pm


Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has dragged a limited liability company, LUSTRE CONCEPTS LIMITED alongside two of its Directors Mrs Bibiresanmi Adeola Olubunmi and Mr Bibiresanmi AKinjide Olayinka, before a Federal high court in Lagos over the unpaid loan of N62,718,189,.40

According to a statement of claim accompanied by a witness written statement on oath of Credit Enforcement Officer of AMCON Abdulrazak Sani and filed before the court by a re-known debt recovery Attorney Barrister C. O.Eze of Macmilton LP

Mr Abdulrazak Sani avers that the first  Defendant, Lustre Concept Limited, is a limited liability Company in Nigeria duly registered with registered office at 3, Odunuga Steet, Opebi Village, Ikeja, Lagos and last known address as 43, Coker Road  Ilupeju Lagos State.

The 2nd and 3rd Defendants  Mrs Bibiresanmi Adeola Olubunmi and Bibiresanmi Akinjide Olayinka are directors and guarantors of the company and duly executed the facility documents.

By an application Letter dated 6th August 2010, the Defendants applied to Unity Bank Plc for enhancement and renewal of their Facility from N15Million to N17Million.

By a duly executed Offer Letter dated 18th August 2010, Unity Bank Plc granted the Defendants an enhanced and renewed Facility in the sum of N17 million.

The Facility was secured by: (a) a duly registered third party mortgage of the property situated at No 102 Ododuwa Crescent G.R.A Ikeja Lagos covered with C of O No 50/50/199AK. (b) Guarantee and Statements of Networth of the 2nd and 3rd Defendants.

The statement of net worth of the defendants executed as part of the guarantee is pleaded and shall be relied on during the trial of this suit.

The inability and/or refusal of the Defendants to repay  the utilized facilities  led  to the acquisition by AMCON of the Purchase Agreement dated November 27, 2012

However despite a demand letter from the Claimant for the payment of the Facilities, the Defendants remained recalcitrant in repayment of the Facility,  The Demand Letter was also sent to the Defendant via email.

The total balance of the debt sum the Defendants owe the AMCON as contained in the Account Statement dated November 27, 2023, stands at Naira 62,718,189.40 (Sixty Two Million, Seven Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty Nine Naira, Forty Kobo), on which interest continues to accrue.

Consequently, the Claimant’s claims against the Defendants jointly and severally are as follows:

The sum of Naira 62,718,189.40 (Sixty Two Million, Seven Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty Nine Naira, Forty Kobo) Defendants owe the Claimant, being the outstanding indebtedness of the Defendants to Claimant as of November 27, 2023, on which interest continues

to accrue.

Interest at the rate of Fifteen per cent (15%) per annum on the said sum of Naira 62,718,189.40 (Sixty Two Million, Seven Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty Nine Naira, Forty Kobo) from November 27, 2023, until judgment is delivered.

An order of Final forfeiture of all that property known as and situated at No 102 Ododuwa Crescent G.R.A Ikeja Lagos covered with C of O No 50/50/199AK used as collateral for the Facility.

Interest at the rate of 1O% per annum on the judgment sum from the date of entry of final judgment in the suit until the said judgment sum is fully and finally liquidated.

An order directing the Defendants to pay the Claimant the cost of this action in the sum of N2,000,000.00(Two Million Naira Only).

 

 

 

 

