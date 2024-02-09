Liberia: President Boakai Goes Tough, Mandates Audit of CBL, NSA, EPS, Others

Liberia: President Boakai Goes Tough, Mandates Audit of CBL, NSA, EPS, Others

Friday, February 9, 2024 2:35 pm


Liberia, President Joseph Boakai, Audit, CBL, NSA, EPS, President George Weah,

President Joseph Boakai and his aides

Abubakar Hashim/ Sierra Leone

President Joseph Boakai has mandated the General Audit Commission GAC, to conduct a forensic audit of three critical government agencies, the Central Bank of Liberia, (CBL), the National Security Agency, (NSA)and the Executive Protective Services, EPS. Other agencies will soon follow similar processes.

The audit covers the period between 2018 to 2023, with its findings to be reported in three months.

Meaning, that the audit spans the six-year governance of former President George Weah.

This is a fulfilment of Boakai’s promise during his campaign trail, his inaugural speech and his first State of the Nation address.

This marks the beginning of a total and comprehensive audit of government and agencies, in line with fighting corruption.

In his first state of the nation address, President Boakai revealed a stunning statement: “The net international reserves as at end of December 2023, was $ 220 million. The report of $40 million as the Government of Liberia GOL consolidated account balance as at January 19, 2024, is not supported by facts. The balance reported by the Central Bank of Liberia CBL, as at the same date, was $20.5 million, highly encumbered, not $40 million”. The statement shows  multilayered inconsistencies.

The audit cuts across all sectors of governance, not only the executive.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has also made new appointments. Dr Augustine Konneh is now the Senior Advisor to the President. McDella Cooper, Senior Political Advisor to the President. Daniel Johnson, now heads Roberts Flight Information Region, RFIR.

President Boakai also declared his assets, underwent a negative drug test and promised more robust reforms in the Liberian governance architecture.

The signs are imminently clear that Liberia is on a re-birth

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Tinubu inspecting a guard of honour during the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to the Armed Forces: We Celebrate Your Sacrifices; Continue to Protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity
    2 hours ago

    Indian man admits stabbing wife to death and calling the police 
    Governor Yusuf and Aliko Dangote during his visit to Kano Government House on Friday 3 hours ago

    Dangote to Kano people: I will ease your pains
    Executives of NIDO BoT after the meeting at Sea Coach at Aberdeen in Freetown From Left: Rev. Titus, Remi Okarfo, Capt. Jaji, Dr Anyaso, Pres Oyebola, Arch Onomake, Kunle , Alh Hashim 4 hours ago

    Africa’s Top Rated NIDO Set to Commence Ultra Modern Medical Centre in Sierra Leone
    5 hours ago

    Jigawa opens tender for construction of anti-graft agency headquarters 
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by German Consular General to Nigeria on the left Mr Jochen Schindelarz and team leader of the German Industry and Commerce Mr Sebastian Glaeser in Government House on Friday 7 hours ago

    Fubara receives German Vice-consul, assures a safe investment in Rivers 
    Katsina, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Stakeholders meeting, Food scarcity, Insecurity, 9 hours ago

    Katsina: Governor Radda convenes stakeholders meeting to tackle food scarcity, insecurity 
    Dangote and Gov Yusuf in Kano 20 hours ago

    Dangote visits Kano over hunger in the land