Katsina: Governor Radda disburses over N4 billion to 150 primary  schools

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, on Thursday, flagged-off the disbursement of N4.054,795, 838 billion Improvement Grants to 150 selected primary schools across the state.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicated that the flag-off event was held at Shagumba Primary School in Batagarawa Local Government Area.

Governor Radda said the funds were disbursed under a programme tagged: “Transforming Education System at State Level (TESS)”.

He explained that the benefiting schools were selected based on certain criteria, including level of dilapidation, number of pupils in catchment communities close to the school and dearth of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

According to Governor Radda, the School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) are responsible for utilisation and management of the funds.

He, therefore, enjoined the benefiting committees to ensure judicious utilisation of the funds, for the purpose for which they are disbursed.

He further directed that any of the recently-recruited public school teachers in the state, who rejected the initial posting, should resign his or her appointment.

“This is to allow many others waiting for the opportunity to take up the appointment,” he added.

Governor Radda, equally directed the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, SUBEB Education Secretaries, and Coordinators of Zonal Education Quality Assurance, to redouble efforts towards ensuring that teachers attend their lessons promptly.

He said any insubordination among teachers and other staff, be reported to his office, adding that, “the state government would not take it lightly on any teacher that absconds from duty without any cogent reason.”

Governor Radda further called on education stakeholders, especially community members to ensure they visit their catchment schools, to monitor lessons delivery and teachers attendance, as well as report any incident of truancy and absenteeism of teachers.

The Coordinator of TESS, Binta Abdulmumini said the programme would ensure that several Katsina out-of-school children return to school.