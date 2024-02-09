Jigawa Hisbah review committee takes understudy tour to Kano Hisbah

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The Jigawa State Hisbah Review Committee has visited Kano State Hisbah Board to understudy its mode of operation.

The understudy tour was aimed at improving Hisbah’s operation in Jigawa state.

The Chairman of the Jigawa State Hisbah Review Committee who is also the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Malam Bala Ibrahim, stated this when he led members of the Committee to the Commandant-General of Kano Hisbah Command, Sheik Malam Ibrahim Daurawa.

The Jigawa SSG said the Committee was set up by Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi to overhaul the Hisbah’s legal framework, such as the Hisbah Advisory Committee Law and other related legal documents, including writing changes or new laws or suggesting that the current law stay the same, finding problems and suggesting possible solutions, and making any other suggestions for making the State Hisbah more efficient and effective.

Malam Bala Ibrahim said the visit concerned the operations of Hisbah in Jigawa State, adding that they were in Kano to learn the positive Hisbah operations for effective service delivery and upliftment of moral standards among residents in Jigawa State.

According to the SSG, the delegation was in Kano to borrow a leaf from Kano State to improve its Hisbah operations.

“We have consulted with our Emirs in Jigawa State, Local Government Council Chairmen, Police, DSS and other relevant stakeholders in Jigawa State; we are now here with you in Kano to also see how you formed your own,” he added.

He, however, lamented the high level of moral decadence in the society, which gave birth to so many cases of drug abuse, rape, and other social vices, which, according to him, Hisbah are playing pivotal roles in addressing these challenges.

In his remarks, the Commander-General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheik Malam Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, thanked the Jigawa State Hisbah Review Committee for the visit and promised to provide every support they needed for smooth operations.

He pointed out that the Hisbah is a voluntary organisation for Muslim men and women who are ready to be vanguards of instilling morality in Muslims and offering humanitarian services to mankind in general.

Sheik Daurawa said the establishment of Hisbah Board in Kano State was part of the Government’s effort to implement Sharia law in 2003 and also a response to curb the insecurity and rapidly growing social anomaly among youths in the State.

He explained that part of the functions of the Hisbah Board in the State is assisting Police and other security agencies in the areas of prevention, detention and reporting of offences; encouraging charitable deeds, advising against acquiring interest, usury, hoarding and speculations; assisting in traffic control and providing emergency relief operations and assistance in any other situation that requires the involvement of Hisbah, be it preventive or detective and may handle non-firearms for self-defence like batons and other non-lethal civil defence instruments, among others.

He disclosed that the Board has an effective collaboration with the Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies in terms of intelligence sharing and operations.

Sheik Daurawa commended Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi for his foresight to reform Hisbah in Jigawa State and his commitment in upholding morals based on Islamic teachings.

During the visit, the Committee members inspected Departments/Units of the Board where they were briefed about the activities of the Board by the Head of the Departments.