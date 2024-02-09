Fubara talks tough: That I want peace doesn’t mean I’ll condone saboteurs – Fubara 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has warned individuals or groups of people who want to disrupt the ongoing 20,000 housing units project will be decisively dealt with.

Governor Fubara said such persons would be treated as saboteurs.

Governor Fubara gave the warning on Thursday when he inspected the extent of work done at the 20,000 housing units project site that is located along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road in the Ikwerre local government area.

Governor Fubara was received and conducted around the project site by the MD/CEO of TAF Africa Global, Mustapha Njie.

The governor said he was already inundated with reports of some community people threatening to disrupt the ongoing construction work.

Governor Fubara wondered why they wanted to sabotage the project of his administration when there were available channels they could explore to address their concerns with the state government.

“I am also aware that some of the community people are coming up with issues. But let it be clear, we didn’t jump into this project, we did all the surveys that we needed to do.

“We took our time to check the land. It is a property that belongs to the Rivers State government under the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority.”

“We are not taking anybody’s land. However, if you feel that there is an encroachment, you should know the right authority to visit.

“Nobody should come here and disrupt the Contractor, that is the truth because am going to take it personally as sabotage to my government.

“I know a lot of people are trying to do one thing or the other to sabotage us. I am not going to take it lightly.

“In as much as I believe that peace is the major ingredient that we need for every development, it doesn’t mean I will be quiet when I see anybody; I don’t care who the person is, that will come here to disrupt this project.”

“You can see for yourselves that the Contractor means business. When we came in here in December it was a bush, and today we can see a lot of buildings springing up. It means that the contractor is serious.

“I am impressed, and as a government, one of the things we owe our people is decent housing.

“Just as the President said today when he was doing a groundbreaking for the Renewed Hope City, he said every Nigerian deserved a decent home.”