Rescued  school children Ekiti APC praise President Tinubu for proactive role

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been showered with praises by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, regarding the proactive role he played during the search and rescue of the kidnapped school children in the state recently.

In a release issued by the party spokesperson, Segun Dipe, on behalf of the State Chairman, Barrister Paul Ayodele Omotoso, APC described Tinubu as a “constant and consistent President who does not just revel in being regarded as a president, but has soaked himself in the challenges and responsibilities of being one, even in times of serious crises.”

“We are thanking Mr. President from the bottom of our heart for playing the role of a true father when it mattered most to our dear state, as noted by the governor, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO.”

Earlier, Governor Oyebanji was full of appreciation to the President for his unwavering support that led to the timely release of the kidnapped pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Eporo, Ekiti.

According to the governor, President Tinubu gave specific directives that put the search and rescue mission on top gear and indeed, the president did not rest until the pupils were found, rescued and brought back alive.

“To be the president of Nigeria, the leader of our great party and the father to all Nigerian children at this crucial time when the nation is battling insecurity is a gift from God that we will not take lightly.”

“We have come to identify in our president some strong qualities, such as empathy, courage, strategic thinking, problem solving, and decisiveness. He has showed the entire world that he is prepared to make decisions, particularly when under pressure.

“We are grateful, we are delighted, we do not regret your choice as our president and we will continue to bask under your love, guidance and protection as our true leader,” APC assured.

The party also seized the opportunity to thank those who actively involved themselves in the search and rescue for the haplessly kidnapped school children, and most importantly, God for dousing the tensed situation.

Regarding our hard-working people’s governor, we say: “BAO maa ba ise re lo, ise re nte wa lorun…”