Ekiti State Government Distributes 10,000 Bags of Maize to Livestock Farmers

Ekiti State Government on Thursday distributed 10,000 50kg bags of maize to livestock farmers across the State.

Speaking while distributing the grains to the benefiting Farmers associations; the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade explained that the palliative measure, the third of its kind by the government, is primarily targeted at boosting the production of livestock farmers.

Boluwade said that Government’s gesture was in recognition of the need to rejuvenate Livestock farms with the focus on food security, creation of employment opportunities and production of protein amongst others.

He noted that “free maize grains distribution to poultry farmers in the State would go a long way in alleviating the problem of high cost of poultry feeds and availability of maize input in the poultry business. A lot of poultry farms were winding down due to the burden of high cost of feed leading to serious concern on food security, production of protein and job security amongst others.

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji approved the distribution of the grains to revitalize livestock production to boost food security, save jobs and help sustain production of protein”.

The Commissioner who also doubles as the Chairman of the State Special Committee on palliatives, warned against diversion of the grains, stressing that selling or any other form of diversion of the grains would be inimical to the purpose of the scheme.

He said that the bags have been stamped “Not to be Sold” stressing anybody caught attempting to sell it would be sanctioned.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun described the intervention as strategic, adding that it was part of Government’s effort to make farming attractive particularly to the youths and help farmers thrive.

Reiterating the commitment of the Biodun Oyebanji administration to the development of the State and the general wellbeing of its residents, Olatunbosun assured that rejuvenation of agriculture in the State is well planned as encapsulated in the Agriculture and Rural development pillar of the administration and would be judiciously implemented.

He solicited the continued support of all stakeholders for efforts to make life more meaningful for all strata of the society, stressing the need to take advantage of opportunities provided by the

Government to improve their lot as well as using government’s largess judiciously to achieve the desired impact.

In his response, the Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Mr. Oluwasetemi Alonge expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture, describing it as timely as inflation had eroded the working capital of the farmers which led to the almost collapse of their businesses.

Mr. Alonge noted that maize makes up about 70% of feed for their livestock, adding that the free distribution would therefore effectively reduce the burden of cost and improve their profit.

Also responding, the Chairman of the State Chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Adebola Adeniran pledged on behalf of all beneficiaries to make judicious use of the free grains.

He noted that the high cost of inputs have made many farmers quit the business, adding that the gesture would go a long way in sustaining people in the Livestock business.

The 10,000 bags of maize were distributed through various associations to poultry, piggery, goats and fishery farmers amongst others