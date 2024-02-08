AHF Nigeria Says ‘Just Use It’ on Int’l Condom Day

AHF Nigeria Says ‘Just Use It’ on Int’l Condom Day

Thursday, February 8, 2024 6:10 pm


Safer sex

Happy International Condom Day! Let’s commemorate by sharing the good news that condoms are still the best option for helping you and your partner keep intimate times safer and fun. In this regard and on February 13, a day preceding Valentine’s Day, AHF Nigeria shall be holding a road walk starting from the AHF Nigeria Benue Program Office at 10, Jona Jang Crescent, Makurdi, to terminate at the Tito gate area of the city.

During the walk, there would be public education on condom to harp on the need for correct and consistent use of the commodity, while free condoms shall be distributed to the people.

AHF is also strategically targeting the youth population with messages of abstinence, but for those who are unable to abstain, to use condom consistently and correctly. The youth engagement is in collaboration with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Program (NASCP), the Lagos state AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) and the National Youth Network on HIV/AIDS Population and Development (NYNETHA).

The youth engagement will be through Twitter Spaces and a dedicated podcast that is being produced with contents generated from young people in Abuja, Benue, Cross River and Nasarawa states.

“The emphasis on reaching both the adult and youth population with condom education stems from the need to create and expand access to accurate information that support safer sexual practices in the population, which can halt the tide of new infections being recorded.’’ Said, Dr. Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director.

According to the World Health Organization, over 1 million people globally acquire an STI every day, and 117 million new HIV infections since 1990 have been averted thanks to condoms. This is why, on ICD and beyond, the world must remember—condoms are safe, sexy, and essential to ending HIV/AIDS.

Observed annually on February 13, International Condom Day gives people around the world a c hance to receive free condoms and essential information about proper condom use and other sexual health issues. On ICD 2024, we urge everyone worldwide to remember that condoms save lives and remain the best option for preventing HIV, other sexually transmitted infections, and unplanned pregnancies.

Visit LOVEcondoms.org to learn more.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million people in 46 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Tinubu inspecting a guard of honour during the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to the Armed Forces: We Celebrate Your Sacrifices; Continue to Protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity
    2 hours ago

    Indian man admits stabbing wife to death and calling the police 
    Governor Yusuf and Aliko Dangote during his visit to Kano Government House on Friday 3 hours ago

    Dangote to Kano people: I will ease your pains
    Executives of NIDO BoT after the meeting at Sea Coach at Aberdeen in Freetown From Left: Rev. Titus, Remi Okarfo, Capt. Jaji, Dr Anyaso, Pres Oyebola, Arch Onomake, Kunle , Alh Hashim 4 hours ago

    Africa’s Top Rated NIDO Set to Commence Ultra Modern Medical Centre in Sierra Leone
    5 hours ago

    Jigawa opens tender for construction of anti-graft agency headquarters 
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by German Consular General to Nigeria on the left Mr Jochen Schindelarz and team leader of the German Industry and Commerce Mr Sebastian Glaeser in Government House on Friday 7 hours ago

    Fubara receives German Vice-consul, assures a safe investment in Rivers 
    Katsina, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Stakeholders meeting, Food scarcity, Insecurity, 9 hours ago

    Katsina: Governor Radda convenes stakeholders meeting to tackle food scarcity, insecurity 
    Dangote and Gov Yusuf in Kano 20 hours ago

    Dangote visits Kano over hunger in the land