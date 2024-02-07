Edo 2024: APC guber aspirant knocks Obaseki over-indebtedness of Edo

Edo 2024: APC guber aspirant knocks Obaseki over-indebtedness of Edo

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 8:26 am


Dennis Idahosa and Governor Godwin Obaseki

Dennis Idahosa and Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Dennis Idahosa, has berated Governor Godwin Obaseki over the state’s high indebtedness.

Idahosa who gave his view on Tuesday when he met with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), noted that Edo is currently the third most indebted state in Nigeria.

The frontline aspirant promised to review the several loans the state has incurred through the Governor Obaseki’s administration if eventually elected governor of the state.

He said: “Edo state currently is the third most indebted state in Nigeria. When there is too much debt, most of the allocations accruing to the state will be used to service them and we cannot sustain that.

“So, under my watch as governor, we are going to review most of these loans because some of them were not properly evaluated, I will ensure that is done.”

Commenting on the 21 September governorship election in the state, Idahosa said that Obaseki’s promises to the people have not been fulfilled and therefore his candidate and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be voted out of office.

Speaking further, the aspirant promised autonomy to local government councils for grassroots development, even as he promised to replicate his developmental strides as the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“With what I have done in Ovia Federal constituency, I know that if APC gives me the ticket, with your support and the good people of Edo State, I will win and turn Edo around.

“One of the things I will do is to ensure that there is local government autonomy, I will ensure that monies appropriated for them get to them so that they can develop their localities against what we currently have where local government areas are given stipends and not enough for to work but under my watch, that will not continue.

“I understand very well that women are the bedrock of every home and if we give them opportunities, they will maximize it which will help build our economy. The government will be a guarantor to all the financial institutions in Edo to give women soft loans.

“For the youth, I will leverage on foreign investors to create jobs for our young people, I will woo foreign investors to come here and invest and then create real jobs for our people,” Idahosa said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Oyebanji addressing Afenifere delegation, led by the Ondo State Chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile 51 seconds ago

    President Tinubu on phone with me every day till abducted pupils were released, Oyebanji tells Afenifere leaders 
    APC Youth Wing, AFCON Semi-Final Viewing Party, Abuja , National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, 15 hours ago

    APC Youth Wing to Host AFCON Semi-Final Viewing Party in Abuja  says National Youth Leader 
    Atiku Abubakar 16 hours ago

    Time for Atiku to be more decorous and truthful in national discourse-IMPI
    Felix Morka 16 hours ago

    Opposition Parties Instigating Mass Protests to Undermine Government – APC
    Dr Hope Nwawolo 17 hours ago

    Strong Mental Will: A Tool for Fulfilment of Dreams
    African Development Bank Headquarters 17 hours ago

    AfDB Set To Begin Disbursement Of $540m SAPZs Fund
    President Macky Sall, top and protesters in Dakar, Senegal   17 hours ago

    A Slippery Road to Crisis: Protests Greet Senegal’s Elections Postponement
    Some married women protesting lack of power supply causing their husbands to starve them of conjugal duties at night due to heat. 19 hours ago

    Married Women Protest Over Lack of Romance with Their Husbands Due to Heat Caused by Power Outage