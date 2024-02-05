The NEWS/ PMNEWS Correspondent Wins Essay Competition

The NEWS/ PMNEWS Correspondent Wins Essay Competition

Monday, February 5, 2024 10:29 am


Richard Elesho receiving the star prize from Governor Yahaya Bello, right

Richard Elesho receiving the star prize from Governor Yahaya Bello, right

The NEWS/ PMNEWS Correspondent , Essay Competition, Richard Elesho, GYB Essay Competition,

Richard Elesho

I had no premonition about what laid in wait for me on that day, Friday, 26 January. I had started my schedule like on other days, checking on my contacts and hunting for news in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State.

Time was ticking for Alhaji Yahaya Adoiza Bello. His tenure as governor of the State would expire a few hours away, precisely the next day, Saturday. 27 January.

Bello was a governor to the very end. Lined up activities that would lead to his final disengagement included project commissioning, courtesy calls, presentation of staff of office to two traditional rulers, a valedictory session of the house of assembly in honour of the outgoing governor, and State award ceremony, which was the peak of a Gala Night.

Midway into the night program, the result of the GYB Essay Competition,  for journalists based in Kogi State, was announced to usher in the state award proper. The first edition of the competition, an initiative of a media consultant, Dr. Yemi Kolapo took place in June with Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi of The Sun Newspaper lifting the star prize.

Entries for the second edition were made in September. The state guber poll and busy schedules of the governor, however, delayed its finishing touches. This time, yours sincerely Richard Elesho, Kogi State Correspondent of The News/ Pm News, emerged winner of the competition.

The first and second runners-up were Lewis Yinusa and Stephen Adeleye of The Graphic Newspaper and the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, respectively.

The competition attracts gubernatorial handshske, award decoration, cash, and plaque for all categories.

Below is a rerun of the entry that won the star price:

Kogi guber: Bello, a shoulder for Ododo to lean 

Richard Elesho

Background: Politics in the air

These are not ordinary times in Kogi State. Her nearly four million population are in a frenetic political market shopping for a replacement for Governor Yahaya Adoiza Bello, whose second tenure comes to a mandatory terminal on 27th January 2024. The industry regulator, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed the election for Saturday, 11 November. The off-cycle poll will be held concurrently in two other states, namely Bayelsa and Imo.

Of the trio, Kogi provides a special spectacle. When he assumed office in January 2016, through an act of God, Bello was the youngest state chief executive in Nigeria. He has managed to clutch to that feat to date. More instructive is the fact that whereas the incumbent governors in the other states will be on the ballot seeking their second terms, Bello will not be. At least, not directly.

However, his kinsman and preferred heir, Ahmed Usman Ododo, is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He will slug it out with a motley crowd of 17 other candidates, out of which not more than five are really in contention. The other frontline candidates and parties are Senator Dino Melaiye of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of Social Democratic Party, SDP; Adeyinka Braimoh of Action Alliance, AA; Jibrin Usman of Accord, A; and Leke Abejide of African Democratic Congress, ADC.

*Continue to read the story by opening the link below: https://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2023/09/10/kogi-guber-bello-a-shoulder-for-ododo-to-lean/

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dax George Kelly, a Pro-Wike Commissioner for Works, Rivers State,newly coronated Chief Diagbani, Head of Diagbani group of Houses in Buguma, Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory. 5 mins ago

    Despite Wike’s claim of peace returning to Rivers, he and Fubara continue to avoid each other
    Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, delivered the lecture titled: “Closing The Generational Gap between The Old and Young In Nigerian Politics” at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, on Saturday 2 hours ago

    Omotoso Advocates Bridging Generational Gap Between Old, Young Nigerians in Politics
    2023 AFCON official match ball. Credit. ghanaiantimes.com2 3 hours ago

    Nigeria vs South Africa: Beyond football
    Jimi Solanke 4 hours ago

    Iconic musician, actor and folklorist, Jimi Solanke, dies at 81
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu being shown some digital illustration during his visit to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China, on Sunday, 4 February 2024. 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Visits China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
    Ernest Okonkwo 7 hours ago

    Ernest Okonkwo, one of the best football commentators from Africa
    Pastor Enoch Adeboye 9 hours ago

    Nigerian leaders seem unaware of the hardship in the country – Adeboye
    Silhouette of political thugs 13 hours ago

    Controversy trails PDP ward delegate election in Edo, thugs abduct 8 officials, as 9 aspirants reject result