Despite Wike’s claim of peace returning to Rivers, he and Fubara continue to avoid each other

Monday, February 5, 2024 9:36 pm


Dax George Kelly, a Pro-Wike Commissioner for Works, Rivers State, newly coronated Chief Diagbani, Head of Diagbani group of Houses in Buguma, Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

*Fubara absent at Chieftaincy coronation of Pro-Wike Commissioner.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, has asserted that as far as he is concerned, peace has been restored in the State due to the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister stated this while speaking with journalists about the political tussle with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He said as far as he is concerned the sign that peace has been restored is that the three tiers of government are functioning independently in the state.

“The Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary are all functioning independently. All thanks to the President”.

Recall that a heated political tension caused the burning of the state legislative chambers three months ago but the FCT Minister said the situation did not amount to a crisis.

However,our Correspondent reports that in direct contrast to the declaration by Wike that peace has returned to the state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his key loyalists were conspicuously absent at the coronation of the Commissioner of Works,Dr. Dax George Kelly, (one of returnee Commissioners loyal to Wike) the Chief Diagbani (Fred) George Amachree II, the Head of the Diagbani  group of houses in Asari-Toru local government area.

The coronation ceremony, held in Buguma community, Asari Toru local government area, was graced by Wike and his political loyalists. But the Rivers State Governor, Fubara stayed away.

However, it could not be ascertained if the Governor was officially invited to the coronation by Dr. Dax George Kelly as the official state protocol demands before attending any occasion.

During the event, Minister Wike recognised the importance of traditional institutions in fostering societal development. He urged the newly appointed Chief to utilize his position as a symbol of cultural heritage and as a catalyst for unification and development within his community. Wike’s confidence in Kelly’s dependability and intelligence was restated throughout his speech.

The absence of Governor Fubara, however, painted a gloomy picture contrary to the statement by Wike that peace had returned in the state, since the eight-point peace agreement was signed both Fubara and Wike have not attended occasions together and neither have their loyalists. They include Martin Amaewhule, Speaker Rivers House of Assembly, Chibudum Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Victor Giadom, Vice Chairman, South-south APC and other loyalists.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

