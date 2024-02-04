Uzodimma: Imo moving forward at 48

Sunday, February 4, 2024 9:37 pm


Gov Hope Uzodimma2

Governor Hope Uzodimma has said that Imo State is moving forward at 48, and that his administration is working tirelessly to fulfil the dreams of the visionary founding fathers who laid the foundation of the State.

Imo State was created on February 3,1976 by late General Muritala Mohammed, who named late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu as the maiden Military Administrator.

The 7th leader of Imo State since her creation, Governor Uzodimma, said in a statement he wrote on his social media platform that at “48 Imo State is moving forward.”

The Governor did as he reflected on the visionary leaders who laid the foundation of Imo State with objectives centering on unity, progress and shared prosperity.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement read in full:

“On this joyous occasion of our beloved State’s 48th anniversary, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every citizen who has contributed to the growth and prosperity of Imo State. As we celebrate this milestone, let us reflect on our Richmond history, forged by visionary leaders who laid the foundation for our great state with objectives centered on unity, progress and shared prosperity.

“Our journey began with the dream of building a State that embodies the spirit of brotherhood and resilience. Today, we stand united, showcasing our resourcefulness, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the collective progress of our dear State and our great nation.

“In commemorating our anniversary, let us take pride in the achievements of our fellow citizens, who exemplifies the dedication and excellence that characterize Imolites. Their contributions on various fronts reflect the spirit of Imo and inspire us all to reach greater heights.

“I commend our active participation in the present-day governance of Imo State, a testament to the success of our all-inclusive Government. Your dedication fuels our efforts to create an environment of sustained development, ensuring the security of lives and properties, and paving the way for prosperity for all.

“At 48, Imo is moving forward and I assure you that my administration is tirelessly working to fulfill our promises. Let us stand united, build on our achievements and forge ahead in transforming Imo into the State of our dreams. Together, we can create a legacy that future generations will be proud of.

“Happy anniversary, Imo State!  Forward ever, backward never.”

 

 

 

