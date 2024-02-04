Tinubu expresses condolences to Namibians over death of their President, Hage Geingob

Sunday, February 4, 2024 4:47 pm


President Hage Geingob,

President Hage Geingob

President Bola Tinubu has, on behalf of Nigerians, extended condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob.

According to the Nigerian leader: “I mourn the painful loss of a veteran in the struggle for democracy, a proponent of good governance, and an advocate for economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.

This tragedy comes at a time when Africa is in dire need of more visionary leaders who believe in our common destiny and who can strengthen the bonds across our borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation in all fields of human endeavour.

As Namibia mourns, I want to assure the Republic that my thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of all Nigerians, are with you.”

