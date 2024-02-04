Oyebanji thanks President Tinubu, security agencies as kidnapped school children regain freedom

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, wishes to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Security agencies and Ekitikete for their support which led to the timely release of the kidnapped pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary school, Emure Ekiti.

The children and their teachers were released in the wee hours on Sunday, February 4th, and brought to the Elemure palace around 4am.

However, the driver of the school bus was reported killed in the custody of the kidnappers.

The Governor while congratulating the children and their families, expresses his profound appreciation to President Tinubu for giving specific directives that put the search and rescue mission on top gear. He also thanks the security agencies for their collaborative efforts during the search for the students, just as he extends appreciation to Ekitikete home and abroad for their support during the security situation experienced last week.

*Video of Gov Oyebanji ‘s visit to the released pupils at the hospital. Credit: BBC Yoruba

Noting the traumatic experience of the children in the kidnappers’ den, Governor Oyebanji has directed the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani to take the children to the state Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti for proper medical treatment and post trauma therapy.

The Governor, who kept vigil with Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele till 3.00am to ensure the release of the children, acknowledges the solidarity shown by his colleagues governors, former governors of the state as well as religious leaders and traditional rulers.

He also thanks members of the Ekiti State Caucus in the National Assembly and members of the state House of Assembly for their support. “And more importantly, we thank God for everything” the Governor said.

Governor Oyebanji also restates the determination of his administration to stamp out crime and criminality from the state by making the environment unbearable for criminals operating under whatever guise.

Similarly, the Governor says killers of the two Ekiti obas would be fished out and made to face the maximum weight of the law.

He urges the people of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities to the authorities.