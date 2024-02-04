Mrs Obaseki seeks support from victims of gender-based violence in prosecution of offenders

By Jethro Ibileke

A 22-year-old victim of gender-based violence, Amaka Osile, has related how she was attacked and injured by her neighbour.

Amaka who is currently recovering from surgery at a private medical facility in Benin City, related her ordeal to the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, who visited her at the medical facility.

She related how her neighbour attacked her in her room.

Amaka said she discovered the assailant in her room naked with her panties in his hands, which she said led to a confrontation.

The assailant who was armed with a knife allegedly attacked his victim, strangled her strangled and left her unconscious.

Mrs Obaseki who commended Amaka for her proactive steps in reporting the incident, graciously covered her hospital bill.

She however advised women against directly confronting potential perpetrators of gender-based violence.

In a related development, the First Lady has commiserated with the family of a two-year-old girl who was allegedly molested while in school.

Mrs Obaseki assured the family of the victim that the government is addressing the situation comprehensively and adhering to established rules and procedures.

She however emphasized the importance of closing any potential loopholes that could allow perpetrators to escape justice.

The Edo First Lady during her interactions with the victims, solicited their continued cooperation with the government in ensuring that all legal processes are followed diligently to bring the perpetrators to book.

She gave assurances of the state government’s commitment to supporting victims of gender-based violence.