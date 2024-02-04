Falana threatens to sue Anglican Archbishop of Nigeria over Rev Adebogun’s suspension from his Canada post

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights crusader, has threatened to drag The Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba, Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion) to court. This is over his suspension of Rt. Rev. Olukayode Adebogun, from his post as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada.

Falana, in a letter to Ndukuba, complained: “Your Grace referred to the series of utterances attributed to our client ‘that seek to undermine the authority of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and Canada generally’.”

The Senior Advocate faulted Ndukuba ‘s logic thus:

“However, Your Grace concluded that ‘These utterances and actions if found to be true constitute acts of canonical disobedience in breach of the provisions of Section 22 of Chapter III of the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)’.”

Falana argued further that the clear meaning of the conclusion of Ndukuba is that it has not been established that the alleged utterances and actions emanated “from our client pursuant to article XV1 of the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). Curiously, Your Grace turned round to suspend our client as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) without any scintilla of evidence whatsoever.”

If Ndukuba fails to accede to our request (of reinstating Adebogun) Falana threatened, “We shall not hesitate to sue you and the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) with a view to protecting the reputation of our client.”

Read Falana ‘s letter below:

February 1, 2024

The Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba,

Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria,

St. Matthias House,

Plot 942, Ibrahim Waziri Crescent,

CAD Zone B01, Gudu District,

Garki Abuja.

Your Grace,

RE: LETTER OF SUSPENSION AS BISHOP OF THE CHURCH OF NIGERIA AND CONNAM MISSIONARY BISHOP OF CANADA MISSIONARY REGION AREA 1

We are Solicitors to Rt. Rev. Olukayode Adebogun, the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada (hereinafter referred to as “our client”) on whose behalf and instructions we write this letter.

Your letter entitled “LETTER OF SUSPENSION AS BISHOP OF THE CHURCH OF NIGERIA AND CONNAM MISSIONARY BISHOP OF CANADA MISSIONARY” and dated January 30, 2024 has been forwarded on us for necessary action.

In the said letter, Your Grace referred to the series of utterances attributed to our client “that seek to undermine the authority of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and Canada generally”.

Your Grace also referred to the series of utterances and actions attributed to our client “in disobedience of and designed to undermine the express lawful directives and authority of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to decisions lawfully taken by the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)”.

However, Your Grace concluded that “These utterances and actions if found to be true constitute acts of canonical disobedience in breach of the provisions of Section 22 of Chapter III of the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)”.

The clear meaning of the conclusion of Your Grace is that it has not been established that the alleged utterances and actions emanated from our client pursuant to article XV1 of the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). Curiously, Your Grace turned round to suspend our client as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) without any scintilla of evidence whatsoever.

Apart from the egregious infringement of the fundamental right of our client to fair hearing, Your Grace lacks the power to unilaterally suspend him under the unambiguous provisions of Article XVI of the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The letter of the purported suspension of our client as a Bishop which was circulated in online news and other social media by Your Grace has caused irreparable damage to him, his wife and other family members.

TAKE NOTICE that if Your Grace fails to accede to our request we shall not hesitate to sue you and the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) with a view to protecting the reputation of our client. Specifically, we shall pray the appropriate court to order the reinstatement of our client as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria and award damages of N1,000,000.00 to him for the libelous letter.

While awaiting the reply of Your Grace to this letter, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.

Yours sincerely,

FEMI FALANA, SAN, FCI Arb.