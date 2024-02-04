A single police force cannot secure Nigeria- Aliyu Gusau

Retired Lt General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau , a former National Security Adviser, gave a remark at the graduation ceremony of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards recently in Gusau, Zamfara State. He advocated that a single police force cannot secure Nigeria.

Below is his full speech

Rethinking National Security Strategy

Aliyu Mohammed Gusau

The passing out ceremony of the newly established Community Protection Guard affords us the opportunity to reflect on the security challenge we confront not only in Zamfara State but also across Nigeria. In doing that, I cannot but commend this initiative that seeks to address a lingering problem that has sparked a massive humanitarian crisis for hundreds of thousands of our people. Aside from those who have lost their lives in recent years, numerous others have been displaced and denied access to their settlements, farmlands, education, and healthcare facilities.

I stand here today not as a politician, but as a non-partisan father figure who has the best interests of our community and our country at heart. That explains why for more than a decade, I have utilized the Gusau Institute, a non-profit think tank and research entity I founded, to facilitate national discourse on issues concerning human security and good governance. It is particularly noteworthy that on two occasions, we brought together various stakeholders to discuss the importance of effective policing in Nigeria as a way of addressing these pressing challenges.

With an estimated population of 223.8 million, and a diverse terrain covering 923,768 square kilometres, Nigeria is a difficult country to secure. Therefore, expecting a single police force to patrol and control such a large and complex nation effectively is a very tall order indeed. Time has come for us to rethink this strategy in the best interest of our country. Currently, innocent lives are lost daily as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cultism become the order of the day in theatres across Nigeria. While perpetrators now act with impunity, additional deployment of the military to hotspots has not achieved the desired results. Therefore, this initiative by Zamfara State Government, which complements activities of the regular police force, within the ambit of the law is the right way to go.

However, for it to succeed, strategic consideration should be given to creating appropriate support structures across the board. We must understand that security is a community effort and the responsibility of all. Not only the police or armed forces. Naturally, there is a need for greater inter-agency collaboration, but also for cooperation between government and the private sector. From the common man on the street to traditional leaders and state institutions, we all need to join hands to tackle insecurity.

Please permit me to quote the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, who is also a former Inspector General of Police, on the pivotal role of public-private partnerships to enhance security. These were his words at a 2023 leadership retreat: “Such partnerships can lead to improved security outcomes by leveraging the private sector’s resources and expertise to complement the government’s efforts. Additionally, these collaborations can foster economic growth, as security plays a critical role in investor confidence.”

Arase’s remarks underscore the need for initiatives to support federal efforts on security. Structured and formalised collaboration between the unitary police system (as currently prescribed by the constitution) and state and other private security outfits will contribute to a solution for the myriad security problems that plague our nation and our state. Some states have already initiated structures like the Community Protection Guards to assist the national police. Still, I would like to emphasize that safeguards must be put in place to forestall possible abuse.

Taking the broader picture into account, technological advances have had a huge impact on how policing is conducted and viewed. Using technology, intelligence, and data in innovative ways has become a priority in crime fighting efforts. Gathering and disseminating intelligence effectively among all security agencies and outfits on a regular basis, and across state lines, are key to successful action against criminal activities. In this context, local knowledge is invaluable. Effective security is anchored on fully understanding the environment before deploying appropriate tools that involve the buy-in of all critical stakeholders.

However, for such collaboration to work, there must be trust, including between and among the security personnel. A recent study about high-performing teams found that trust is the single most important prerequisite for success. So, my charge this morning is to the graduates. You must trust one another if you want to achieve success. But trust must be earned, and trust must be built – it does not come cheap. I would therefore implore you to get to know all your counterparts, and to share intelligence and knowledge diligently and proactively. Moreover, transparency fosters trust. There should be no room for power struggles or egos in the fight against our common enemies.

Let me now congratulate His Excellency, the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, for this initiative. As it should be, the idea is to support efforts of the Nigerian Police Force to work towards achieving security in our beloved state. Let me also use this opportunity to urge all the personnel of the new security formation to act with dignity and wisdom when serving our communities, and to fully collaborate with the authorities. You are the heroes of your respective communities who have dedicated yourselves to protecting and safeguarding everyone’s safety. But you must also keep in mind that you are deployed in a supportive role to assist and work with the police and the armed forces. In addition to your other contributions, I believe you will be invaluable in sourcing intelligence regarding what is happening on the ground in your communities. Without that knowledge, it will be impossible to achieve success in stopping the carnage.

I would also like to call on the conventional security organisations to provide the best of their support and cooperation for the success of this initiative. The guards are meant to support you in achieving your primary responsibility of protecting lives and property. You are, therefore, implored to make use of this organization and engage them in your various security operations, such as intelligence gathering and response to attacks, among others.

Before I take my seat, let me call on the traditional, political, and religious leaders, as well as other community leaders, to support this drive. As community leaders, your support in this direction would inspire members of your communities to equally lend their support to this initiative.

Above all, consideration must be given for sustaining the initiative beyond the present administration. It is commendable to know that the state government has decided to establish a State Security Trust Fund, whose Board of Trustees it plans to inaugurate soon. The funds from this trust will be utilized solely for operation purposes as well as provision of equipment and the welfare of operatives.