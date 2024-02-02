Photos: With Red,Blue Line Rail projects, we are set to provide more relief for commuters, says Sanwo-Olu
Friday, February 2, 2024 9:20 am
From second left: Deputy Managing Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd. Mr. Jacques Liao; Vice President of CCECC, Mr. Michael Jiang; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President of CCECC, Mr. Chen Sichang; Chairman, CCECC Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Jason Zhang and other top officials of CCECC during the governor’s meeting with the corporation’s management at its headquarters in Beijing, China, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
During Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, China, he and his team reiterated their dedication to completing the Blue Line Rail project’s second phase. This trip, according to him, “was important to meet with the leadership and finalise their plans for an integrated system that will work for Lagosians as we commit them to a long-term partnership.”
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) with President of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Mr. Chen Sichang during the governor’s meeting with the corporation’s management at its headquarters in Beijing, China, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
The Governor wrote on his official Facebook page:
“Exciting times for Lagos. I am delighted to announce that the Red Line Rail project covering Agbado to Otto is ready for commissioning. With its inauguration just weeks away, we are set to provide more relief for commuters
This significant milestone is a testament to our commitment to enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents.
During a productive meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, we reiterated our dedication to completing the Blue Line Rail project’s second phase. This trip was important to meet with the leadership and finalise our plans for an integrated system that will work for Lagosians as we commit them to a long term partnership.
We are grateful for the collaboration with CCECC and the support of our partners in realizing this transformative project. Our promise to over twenty-two million Lagosians is fast becoming a reality. The traffic and transportation challenges will soon be history as we move forward. We also had discussions pertaining to the 4th Mainland Bridge and it is certain that this project will begin shortly.
As we eagerly await the official commissioning, I’m pleased to share that HE President Bola Tinubu has agreed to grace the occasion heralding the launch of the Red Line Rail for commercial operations.
Lagos will continue to work for us all and that’s a promise we intend to keep fulfilling.”
See more photos below:
From left: Director, Rail Transport, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga; Chairman, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Jason Zhang; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Vice President of CCECC, Mr. Michael Jiang and Managing Director, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo during the governor’s meeting with the corporation’s management at its headquarters in Beijing, China, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
From right: Vice President, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Mr. Michael Jiang; Chairman of CCECC Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Jason Zhang; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo and Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi during the governor’s working visit to CCECC headquarters in Beijing, China, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (third left); Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo (second left); Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi (left); Director, Rail Transport, LAMATA, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga and others during the governor’s working visit to CCECC headquarters in Beijing, China
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (fourth left); Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo (fourth right); Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi (third right); Chairman, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Jason Zhang (right); Vice President of CCECC, Mr. Michael Jiang (second left) during the governor’s working visit to CCECC headquarters in Beijing, China
Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Akosile; Managing Director, Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZDC), Mr. Zhang Bin; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo; Chairman, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Jason Zhang; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Vice President of CCECC, Mr. Michael Jiang during the governor’s meeting with the corporation’s management at its headquarters in Beijing, China, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
