Photos: With Red,Blue Line Rail projects, we are set to provide more relief for commuters, says Sanwo-Olu

The Governor wrote on his official Facebook page:

“Exciting times for Lagos. I am delighted to announce that the Red Line Rail project covering Agbado to Otto is ready for commissioning. With its inauguration just weeks away, we are set to provide more relief for commuters

This significant milestone is a testament to our commitment to enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents.

During a productive meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, we reiterated our dedication to completing the Blue Line Rail project’s second phase. This trip was important to meet with the leadership and finalise our plans for an integrated system that will work for Lagosians as we commit them to a long term partnership.

We are grateful for the collaboration with CCECC and the support of our partners in realizing this transformative project. Our promise to over twenty-two million Lagosians is fast becoming a reality. The traffic and transportation challenges will soon be history as we move forward. We also had discussions pertaining to the 4th Mainland Bridge and it is certain that this project will begin shortly.

As we eagerly await the official commissioning, I’m pleased to share that HE President Bola Tinubu has agreed to grace the occasion heralding the launch of the Red Line Rail for commercial operations.

Lagos will continue to work for us all and that’s a promise we intend to keep fulfilling.”

