Johnson Babalola, a lawyer, is selected as one of the 100 Most Influential Black Canadians

The Man, Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola (JB), LL.B, B.L – Certified Immigration Specialist Lawyer, Author, Workplace Consultant, Leadership Trainer, Storyteller and Thought Leader

With over three decades of legal practise in Nigeria and Canada and over two decades of focus on Canadian immigration practice and workplace issues, Johnson Babalola (JB) stands as a distinguished Certified Immigration Specialist Lawyer. His illustrious career has spanned various roles, from an immigration consultant, a sole practitioner to the founding partner of JBLaw Professional Corporation (practicing as Topmarké Attorneys LLP), a leading law firm in Toronto. His professional journey also includes being a workplace consultant, a founding member of the Ontario Centre for Public Policy and Strategy (OCPPS), a global project consulting service firm and a director of 360° Consulting, a leadership training firm based in Nigeria.

Beyond his legal prowess, Johnson is celebrated as a renowned author known for his captivating storytelling and thought-provoking narratives. His book, “Rejected,” and his blog “JB & Things” delve into the themes of identity, belonging, and the intricacies of the human experience, offering a reflective tapestry of the diverse nature of African society. Born and raised in Nigeria, Johnson draws inspiration from his rich cultural background, influencing both his legal career and literary works.

As the former editor of “ImmigrationNews,” a newspaper focused on Canadian immigration and settlement matters, Babalola now concentrates on writing about immigration, settlement, and various social issues. His eloquent prose and well-developed characters effortlessly transport readers to both familiar and unfamiliar worlds, encouraging them to explore life’s complexities.

Recognized both locally and internationally, Johnson Babalola is highly regarded for his mentorship of young and internationally trained professionals, especially lawyers. He extends his influence beyond Canada’s borders, frequently traveling as a workplace and training consultant to conduct trainings and seminars for leaders, organizations, and prospective immigrants. His topics range from strategic and sustainable leadership, business resilience to advocacy for diversity rights and inclusion. A recipient of several professional and community awards, Johnson was named as one of the 100 Most Influential Black Canadians for 2023-2024 by Afroglobal Television.

Johnson actively contributes to various non-profit and business organisations dedicated to the holistic well-being of women, workplace issues, diversity, and inclusion. In his personal time, he finds joy in podcasting and writing under “JB & Things,” showcasing his multifaceted talents and commitment to sharing knowledge.

Johnson Babalola is not just a legal luminary; he is a dynamic figure whose impact extends far beyond the courtroom, leaving an indelible mark on the fields of literature, mentorship, and societal well-being.

Below is the statement by the group

Dear Johnson,

You have been selected as one of the 100 Most Influential Black Canadians for 2023-2024, due to your remarkable achievements and for being a game-changer and role model for our youth. You are to be celebrated as a part of the upcoming Black History Showcase, presented by the 24-hour Afroglobal Television channel. Certificates will be presented.

Leaders on the influence list include The Rt. Hon. Michaëlle Jean, Canada’s 27th Governor General; BlackNorth Founder Wes Hall; TVO CEO Jeffrey Orridge; RBC Social Impact and Innovation VP Mark Beckles; Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri; CIBC’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer Kikelomo Lawal; Canadian Senator Paulette Senior; and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

BLACK HISTORY SHOWCASE

Theme: Soaring Like Eagles

Date: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, 6.00 PM

Venue: Bellagio Event Centre, Vaughan, Canada

Address: 8540 Jane Street, Vaughan ON L4K 5A9

Tickets: $60 each and $600 for a pack of 10

RSVP: [email protected]

The Black History Showcase is a red-carpet event with theatre-style seating, assorted cocktails, entertainment, the Leadership & Entrepreneurship Mixer, Marketplace with partner banners and booths, presented by the Transformation Institute, Afroglobal Television and others. It features inspiring speeches, videos, music, dance, comedy, art and more.

Silvertrust, which operates Afroglobal TV and produces the Excellence Awards, the Black History Showcase, the Planet Africa show on OMNI TV and more, is the largest Black-owned media organisation in Canada, with brands associated with the Transformation Institute, our non-profit social innovation organisation that runs the Crossover Mentorship Program, among others.

Each of the 100 Most Influential Black Canadians attending will receive two complimentary tickets as honourees. Additional tickets are available at $60 each or $600 for a pack of 10. If you wish to donate to the Crossover Mentorship Program, to allow more youth to attend or to support our work, you are welcome to do so, and that would be much appreciated.

The official letter from our President & CEO, Moses A. Mawa, with detailed information, and other contents is attached. On behalf of our entire organisation, congratulations and we look forward to seeing you!

Debra Wright

Project Coordinator