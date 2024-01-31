Governor Sanwo-Olu Departs for China to Complete Deals on Blue, Red Line Rail Services

In a bid to fulfil his promise of delivering a multimodal transportation system for the populace, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will, on Tuesday depart Lagos for Beijing, the Capital of China.

While in China, Governor Sanwo-Olu will visit the headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC for trade and investment discussions with the top officials of the company. He will inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

The Governor is scheduled to inspect the Signaling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects, being undertaken by CCECC around Beijing.

He will depart Beijing for Dalian later in the week for a visit to China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation headquarters and CRRC Lvshun base, he is scheduled to hold a high-level official meeting with Head of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, CRRC Dalian. There would also be Technical Discussion on the DMUs for Red Line and EMUs for Blue Line between LAMATA , CCECC and CRRC Dalian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the trip by the Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale, Chairman, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Hon. Rasheed Shabi, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, Director, Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga among other officials.

The Governor and the entourage are billed to return to Lagos in a week.