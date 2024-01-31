Governor Sanwo-Olu Departs for China to Complete Deals on Blue, Red Line Rail Services

Governor Sanwo-Olu Departs for China to Complete Deals on Blue, Red Line Rail Services

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 10:16 am


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In a bid to fulfil his promise of delivering a multimodal transportation system for the populace, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will, on Tuesday depart Lagos for Beijing, the Capital of China.

While in China, Governor Sanwo-Olu will visit the headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC for trade and investment discussions with the top officials of the company. He will inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

The Governor is scheduled to inspect the Signaling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects, being undertaken by CCECC around Beijing.

He will depart Beijing for Dalian later in the week for a visit to China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation headquarters and CRRC Lvshun base, he is scheduled to hold a high-level official meeting with Head of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, CRRC Dalian. There would also be Technical Discussion on the DMUs for Red Line and EMUs for Blue Line between LAMATA , CCECC and CRRC Dalian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the trip by the Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale, Chairman, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Hon. Rasheed Shabi, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, Director, Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga among other officials.

The Governor and the entourage are billed to return to Lagos in a week.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    VP Shettima2 4 hours ago

    President Tinubu Decries Labelling, Blanket Stereotyping Of Nigerians Over Cyber Crimes
    Usman Ododo 6 hours ago

    Ododo charges commissioners on hard work
    Dr Tammy Danagogo Secretary to Rivers State Government SSG,in handshake with State Chairman Maritime Workers Union (white T-shirt)Comrade  Israel Waribo Pepple at the scene of fire disaster at Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty  9 hours ago

    Fubara visits Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty after fire disaster 
    Justin Mohn 9 hours ago

    US man cuts off father’s head, brandishes it on YouTube
    Ademola Waheed Ayilara 10 hours ago

    Ayilara appointed CP Akwa Ibom, as PSC approves the posting of 10 CPs
    Yahaya Bello 11 hours ago

    APC National Chair: Bello, ex-Kogi gov dissociates from posters
    Bayo Onanuga 12 hours ago

    Time to temper the headlines on Nigeria’s security challenges
    13 hours ago

    Nigeria on the Wrong Side of History Again