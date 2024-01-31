Fubara visits Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty after fire disaster 

* Cautions Jetty operators over frequent fire disasters

* We’re yet to account for missing passengers–Chairman, Maritime Workers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has visited the scene of the Monday fire disaster at the Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty, off Creek Road in the Old Port Harcourt Township.

Governor Fubara was told that some of the victims had fully loaded their boats goods and passengers, set to sail on convoy sea when the fire started,trapping a number of persons who are yet to be found.

During the visit, Governor Fubara described the inferno as unfortunate and expressed sympathy to those who were personally impacted in the inferno that gutted items worth millions of naira.

Governor Fubara who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo on visit led the high powered delegation to the scene, among who was Jacobson Mbina, Commissioner for Transport.

Governor Fubara expressed strong determination to working with the operators of the jetty to streamline measures that can be employed in putting to an end such inferno that seemed to be an annual occurrence.

“He (Fubara) would have been here himself,but he has directed us to be here immediately as the incident is happening so that he will get first hand report from us before he returns from his journey.

“We have seen the situation on ground. We have heard from the maritime workers chairman; the complaints and of course the recommendations he has made concerning quick reaction time in terms of fire service response.

“Be assured that his Excellency the governor is with you, and he will make sure that this kind of thing, working together with you, we will make sure that we avoid it.

“We will assess the situation in terms of what has been damaged, this building here that is completely burnt down, we can see the jetty that is damaged there.

“We have seen most of what has been damaged here. Be assured he will take every possible steps to assuage your feelings and loss.”

Also, speaking Jacobson Mbina Commissioner for Transport assured that their concerns will be forwarded to the Governor.

The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union, Comrade Israel Waribo Pepple, who conducted the governor round informed that the boats that were affected by the fire were fully loaded up with passengers and goods, ready to sail.

Comrade Pepple said a driver of one of the affected boats has not be found yet like some passengers on board.

He explained that they are watching the tide to allow those who are feared to have drown to float out from the depths of the river to the surface in order for them to ascertain the number of deads.