APC National Chair: Bello, ex-Kogi gov dissociates from posters

Richard Elesho

The immediate past governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has disowned and issued a public disclaimer on posters pushing him forward for the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He urged people people to disregard the posters, describing them as the plot of some fifth columnists and opposition leaders.

Bello, who just vacated the governorship office on Saturday, 27 January, in an elaborate ceremony in Lokoja, made this known in a statement by his media office in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The former governor said he is committed to the leadership of the party’s current National Chairmsn, Dr. Usman Dangoite adding that the insinuations in the postal are infantile and untrue. His statement:

“We are aware of the clandestine moves by some mischief makers to create confusion within the hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress. This is the handiwork of some opposition leaders and some 5th columnists within the party.

“A part of the plans already being hatched is the circulation of campaign posters with the picture of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello, CON, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, insinuating that he is contesting for the position of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress. The insinuation is infantile, false and should be disregarded.

“Our party is not in the process of conducting Congresses or a Convention, therefore, there is absolutely no basis for anyone to circulate any posters for party offices.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello did not authorize anyone to circulate any posters on his behalf as he remains a loyal party man who is committed to the leadership of the National Chairman of the Party, His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

“We urge members of the general public to disregard the mischief of the people circulating posters to create a false