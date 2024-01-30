President Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti

President Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 4:50 pm


Gunmen

*Directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils

It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

The President condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    VP Shettima2 4 hours ago

    President Tinubu Decries Labelling, Blanket Stereotyping Of Nigerians Over Cyber Crimes
    Usman Ododo 6 hours ago

    Ododo charges commissioners on hard work
    Dr Tammy Danagogo Secretary to Rivers State Government SSG,in handshake with State Chairman Maritime Workers Union (white T-shirt)Comrade  Israel Waribo Pepple at the scene of fire disaster at Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty  9 hours ago

    Fubara visits Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty after fire disaster 
    Justin Mohn 9 hours ago

    US man cuts off father’s head, brandishes it on YouTube
    Ademola Waheed Ayilara 10 hours ago

    Ayilara appointed CP Akwa Ibom, as PSC approves the posting of 10 CPs
    Yahaya Bello 11 hours ago

    APC National Chair: Bello, ex-Kogi gov dissociates from posters
    Bayo Onanuga 12 hours ago

    Time to temper the headlines on Nigeria’s security challenges
    13 hours ago

    Nigeria on the Wrong Side of History Again