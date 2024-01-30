Lagos Engineer faces advance-free fraud charge of N40 million

* Court adjourns the trial of two Okafors found in possession of drugs till February,12

A Lagos-based Engineer, Adeleke Adebesin 53, alongside his company Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nigeria Limited alleged to have swindled another Lagos businessman to the tube of N40Million have been arraigned before a Federal high court in Lagos south west Nigeria by the special fraud unit of the Nigeria Police force.

According to a three-count charge filed before the court against the defendants by the Police prosecuting counsel, Barrister Azubuike Sylvester, it was alleged, that Engineer Adeleke Adebesin, his company Kings International Homes and Properties Nigeria Limited and one James Oladimeji Ogunsango with intent to defraud, using the contract of sale induced a Lagos businessman Taiye Fajana, the chairman of Twins Faja Nigeria Ltd, to deliver to him the sum of 40Million Naira by falsely representing to him that he owns a piece of Land that was available for sale for the sum of N40 million Naira.

Barrister Azubuike also stated that the defendants issued StanbicIBTC 20 Million Naira bank cheques as part payment of the refund of 40Million Naira, but upon presentation, the cheque was Dishonored for lack of sufficient funds in their account.

The defendants pleaded not guilty thereafter the court adjourned for trial

That you ENGR. ADELEKE ADEBESIN ‘M’, KINGS INTERCONTINENTAL HOMES AND PROPERTIES NIG. LTD and JAMES OLADIMEJI OGUNSANGO now at large sometimes in March 2019 in Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, by means of Contract of Sale, induced one Mr.Taiye Fajana, the Chairman of Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, to deliver to you, the sum of N40,000,000.00 (Forty million naira only) by falsely representing to him that you own a piece or parcel of land situate, lying at Lekki-Epe Expressway, beside Farapark Estate Sangotedo Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State,which you said is available for sale for N40,000,000.00 and the money represented the cost of purchase of the property and that you were ready, willing and prepared to hand over the said property to him which representation you knew to be false or does not believe to be true, by this conduct, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related Offence Act, No. 14 of 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the said Act.

That you, ENGR. ADELEKE ADEBESIN ‘M’ and KINGS INTERCONTINENTAL HOMES AND PROPERTIES NIG. LTD sometime in March 2019 in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, while operating under the name and style of Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig Ltd, issued Stanbic IBTC bank cheques with cheque number 20218203 and Account number 00234349 dated 30th day of October 2019, in the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty million naira only) drawn in favour of TWINS FAIA NIG EID as part payment of a retuned of N40Million which you obtained through your Company’s account from TWINS FAJA NIGERIA LIMITED, however, upon presentation of the cheque for payment was dishonoured for lack of sufficient fund in the account against which the Cheque was issued, to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a)(i) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, 2004

That you, ENGR. ADELEKE ADEBESIN ‘M’ and KINGS INTERCONTINENTAL HOMES AND PROPERTIES NIG LTD sometime in March 2019, in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, while operating under the name and style of Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig Ltd, issued Stanblc IBTC Bank cheques with cheque number 20218202 and account number 0023434962 dated 5th day of February 2020, in the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty million naira only) drawn in favour of TWINS FAJA NIG LTD as part payment of a refund of N40,000,000.00 (Forty Million only) which you obtain through your company’s account from TWINS FAJA NIGERIA LIMITED, however, upon presentation of the cheque for payment was dishonoured for lack of sufficient fund in the account against which he cheque was issued, to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, you hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a)(i) of the dishonoured cheques (Offences) Act, 2004.

Also, a Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has adjourned till February 12, 2024, when the trial of a man called Okafor Ikechukwu Mcwillians and a woman called Okafor Ifeanyiwa Grace alleged to have committed drug-related offences will commence.

According to the four-count charge filed before the court by the combined team of NDLEA, prosecuting counsels Umar Husaini and A.G.Yuanyam, it was allegedly stated that OKAFOR IKECHUKWU MCWILLIAMS, an Adult, male, Nigerian citizen, and Okafor Ifeyinwa Grace on or about 5th day of October,2023, at Number 9 Awa Street (your residence), Ago Palace way, Okota, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, conspired and possessed 19.12 kilograms of METHAMPHETAMINE (Mpurumuri), a substance similar to COCAINE, HEROIN and LSD, and both of you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

OKAFOR IKECHUKWU MCWILLIAMS, Adult, male, Nigerian citizen and OKAFOR IFEYINWA GRACE, Adult, female, Nigerian citizen, on or about 5th day of October 2023, at Number 9 Awa Street (your residence), Ago Palace way, Okota, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, conspired and dealt in 19.12 kilograms of METHAMPHETAMINE (Mpurumuri), a substance similar to COCAINE, HEROIN and LSD, and both of you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

It was further alleged that OKAFOR IKECHUKWU MCWILLIAMS, Adult, male, Nigerian citizen and you OKAFOR IFEYINWA GRACE, Adult, female, Nigerian citizen, on or about 5th day of October 2023, at Number 9 Awa Street (your residence), Ago Palace way, Okota, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, were found and arrested in possession of 19.12 kilograms of METHAMPHETAMINE (Mpurumuri), a substance similar to COCAINE, HEROIN and LSD, and both of you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).