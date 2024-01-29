Governor Radda urges robust vigilance against bandit attacks, inaugurates 3 Islamiyya Schools

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has urged residents of the state to remain vigilant against the attacks of bandits and other criminal elements.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicated that he made the call on Saturday while inaugurating three Islamiyya schools constructed by a philanthropist, Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu Wambam Mani.

The schools in Yammama, Malumfashi, Mani Town, and Muduru, Mani Local Government Area stand as a testament to the collective commitment towards education and community development.

The Islamiyya school in Yammama was dedicated to the memory of the late father of the state governor, Bare-bari Umaru Radda, while the one in Muduru was named after his mother, Hajiya Safara’u.

The school in Mani was named in honour of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir. Governor Radda assured the communities of comprehensive government support in fostering educational endeavours.

Acknowledging the noble gesture of Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu, Governor Radda expressed gratitude for the philanthropist’s dedication to uplifting communities through education.

Inspired by Dardisu’s selflessness, Governor Radda emphasized the importance of the Gwagware Foundation, aimed at garnering divine rewards through charitable acts.

Governor Radda underscored the significance of education in community progress by encouraging the residents of Yammama, Mani Town, and Muduru to utilise and maintain the newly inaugurated schools.

During the inauguration, Alhaji Murtala, a member of the board of trustees of the Dardisu/Fatimah Foundation, highlighted the facilities within the schools, including classrooms, toilets, administrative blocks, and boreholes.

The Foundation’s dedication to education extends beyond these projects, with over sixty Islamiyya schools and two hundred boreholes already established across the state. Additionally, the Foundation provides essential support such as feeding programs, scholarships, and medical assistance to the less privileged.

Islamic scholar Dr. Jamilu Yusuf Zarewa emphasized the importance of Sadaqah and proposed the construction of revenue-generating shops to sustain the schools.

He urged Muslims to contribute to the cause, emphasizing the profound impact of collective charity in serving the community’s needs.

The commissioning of these Islamiyya schools marks a significant stride towards enhancing educational access and fostering community resilience against prevailing challenges.

,