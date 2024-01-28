Unfounded Allegations Against Tinubu’s Aides are Distracting -APC  Leader

Unfounded Allegations Against Tinubu’s Aides are Distracting -APC  Leader

Sunday, January 28, 2024 6:11 pm


Mohammed Agwai Mohammed, wants spurious allegations stopped

Mohammed Agwai Mohammed, wants spurious allegations stopped

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

A  prominent member of the governing All Progressive Congress APC in Nasarawa state,  Mohammed Agwai Mohammed, has called on detractors of the Tinubu administration’s aides, especially his  Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila to spare the government time to enable it to concentrate on the lofty job of helping the President to transform the nation positively.

The former member of the Governing Board of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, RMRDC,  advised while querying the pull-him-down syndrome exhibited by some Nigerians.

Mohammed who holds the traditional title of Shettiman   Keffi, said “The task before the President is enormous and  requires decent and committed Nigerians  such as Gbajabiamila  among other highly  talented  Nigerians assembled to  help  change the fortunes of the nation for the good of all.”

Therefore,  he said Gbajabiamila deserves support and not the regular attacks and criticism based on spurious and unproven allegations in sections of the media ecosystem.

“In less than six months of the Tinubu administration, the nation is already witnessing changes as a result of friendly and well-conceived policy thrust fashioned by the present administration,” Mohammed said

“Those who never meant well for President Tinubu and his cabinet especially the person of the Chief of staff should have a rethink and allow peace to reign. We need the likes of Gbajabiamila who have good intentions to contribute positively to change the narrative and provide for Nigerians who have long been subjected to suffering, poverty and hunger over the years, to benefit from the Tinubu administration. “President  Tinubu is in a  hurry to do things differently.  so, the support of everybody  is required to achieve the set goal of this administration.”

“We are in the era where the President will always want things done rightly. So, it behoves on all of us irrespective of religion, ethnic and political inclinations to key into the leadership direction by ensuring that we jointly support the administration in all ways possible,” he charged.

The Keffi-based astute politician who holds the traditional title of Shettiman Keffi told  Journalists in Lafia that the Chief of Staff has proven his mettle as a leader of men and resources.

“I challenged Gbajabiamila’s  detractors to desist from making unproven allegations, asking “Where were those criticising the Chief of Staff when he  held down the National Assembly for Tinubu even before he became President?”

He called on peddlers of rumours against the Chief of staff to “rise against destructive criticism and forge a common front for good governance in our dear country and expressed the hope that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Tinubu, will witness better days.

The renowned politician called on the government to stay focused urging the officials to be resolute, determined in their quest to provide the desired dividends of democracy for the people.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Gunmen opened fire in Istanbul church, killing one person 
    Chidi Odinkalu 45 mins ago

    The Making of Supreme Confusion
    Kingsley Moghalu 54 mins ago

    Foreign Investment is Not a Magic Wand
    Governor Oyebanji when he met with Education Secretaries across the 16 local government areas in his office. 1 hour ago

    Ekiti Primary School Teachers to Enjoy Car, Housing Loans, Other Benefits, Gov Oyebanji Assures
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 2 hours ago

    How Sanwo-Olu is using PPP synergy effectively
    L-R: Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, OFR and Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Zamfara state, Alh. Abubarkar Sadiq Gusau during a courtesy call on the honorable Minister, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD) in Abuja recently 2 hours ago

    Mining Sector: FG, RMAFC to Deepen Collaboration on Revenue Leakages
    VP Shettima at the inauguration of Ododo and Salifu Joel Oyibo as the Executive Governor and Deputy Governor of Kogi State 3 hours ago

    We Have Absolute Confidence in Ododo to Deliver on Good Governance – VP Shettima
    President Joseph Boakai 3 hours ago

    Liberia: President Boakai’s First Crucial Appointments