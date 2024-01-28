Gunmen opened fire in Istanbul church, killing one person 

Sunday, January 28, 2024 6:42 pm


Security men in Instanbul

 By Nehru Odeh 

Police authorities in Turkey are currently investigating why two masked gunmen opened fire during a service at a church in Istanbul on Sunday, killing one person.

In a statement Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said the incident occurred in the district’s Büyükdere neighborhood around 11:40am local time (3:40aET) while the Santa Maria Church was holding a Sunday service.

A “large-scale investigation” has been launched and authorities are trying to find the two attackers, he added.

“We strongly condemn this vile attack,” the minister said. The motive of the attack is unknown.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said no one was injured in the attack, which he said targeted one person.

Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack and said the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two other public prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the incident.

“Efforts continue to identify and capture the suspects who carried out the attack. The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner,” Tunc added.

Turkish security forces with “all their resources” have been mobilized, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 

