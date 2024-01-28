Gov. Bello presents staff of office to traditional rulers

Richard Elesho

As part of activities lined up to mark the end of his tenure, Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello continued with his reform of the traditional institution in the state. The last three days of his stewardship were marked by coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to four frontline traditional rulers, whose stools had become vacant for different reasons.

The season of coronations started on Wednesday, 24th January, with the presentation of the Staff of the Office to the 27th Ohimege Igu of Koton-Karfe Kingdom, HRM. Saidu Akawu Salihu.

The new monarch, who is also the Chairman of the Lokoja/Kogi/Koton-Karfe Traditional Council, received his Gold Plated staff in His Koton-Karfe Palace amidst cheers and excitement.

It would be recalled that the 26th Ohimeghe of Koton-Karfe, Alh. Abdulrazak Isa Koto was dethroned and deposed by the Kogi State Government on Monday, 8th January. No reasons were given for the removal, but the former Ohimege had been issued a query shortly after the 11 November Kogi governorship election.

On Thursday, 25, the governor’s train moved to Okene for the installation of a new Ohinoyi Ebiraland. Sons, daughters, and well-wishers of Ebiraland gathered in Okene, the hub of Kogi Central, to witness the presentation of the staff of the office to Alh. Ahmed Tinaji Anaje as the Ohinoyi and vice president of, the Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs.

Anaje, a retired military officer, was until his appointment, the Ohi of Okengwe. He steps into the shoes of the Late Dr. Ado Ibrahim who joined his ancestors on Sunday, 29th October 2023, at the age of 95.

On Friday 26, a day before his final disengagement from office, the governor presented staff of office to two other first-class traditional rulers at an elaborate ceremony in Lugard House. Those installed are Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Markarfi IV as Maigari of Lokoja and Alhaji Dauda Kabir Isah as Maiyaki of Kupa.

On each of the occasions, Bello tasked the traditional rulers to move beyond the politics of their appointments, unite their subjects, and pay due attention to the welfare and security of the people. He recalled that within the last 8 years, God gave him a unique opportunity to oversee the installation of more than 6 paramount rulers across the state without rancour and sued for continuous peace.

The governor also generously allocated new vehicles to the Royal Fathers. Each of them was given between four to eight state-of-the-art automobiles, depending on the individual’s peculiarity.

In separate remarks, the new monarchs thanked the Kogi State Government for preserving the traditional institution and finding them worthy of appointment. They all promised to prioritise the security, peace, and welfare of their subjects.