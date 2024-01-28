Ekiti Primary School Teachers to Enjoy Car, Housing Loans, Other Benefits, Gov Oyebanji Assures

*Congratulates Ekiti-born Ojo Olabode, UNILAG’s overall Best Student with a 5.00/5.00 Grade*

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said his administration would address the issue of non-disbursement of car and housing loans to primary school teachers in the state, with a view to getting them to start enjoying certain benefits that their counterparts in secondary schools have been enjoying in the state.

Governor Oyebanji gave the assurance in Ado-Ekiti during the week when he met with Education Secretaries across the 16 local government areas in his office.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode and made available to journalists in Ado- Ekiti on Sunday, Governor Oyebanji met with the Education Secretaries to get first hand information on some complaints by the teachers, which were hitherto unknown to him.

The Governor expressed concern over some of the revelations at the meeting, and promised that government would also look into the issue of career progression of degree holders in primary schools with a view to allowing them reach Grade Level 16 or 17 as the case may be.

The Governor also promised to address other issues affecting the teachers including redistribution of teachers to ensure that rural areas get their fair share of teachers as well as provision of incentives to those serving in rural areas.

He also said Government would consider the implementation of the newly recommended retirement age of 65 and years or 40 years of service for teachers.

While cautioning concerned authorities against inviting teachers to seminars with inadequate or no provision for their welfare, Governor Oyebanji said teachers should henceforth be well treated and respected as moulders of future leaders.

“I am absolutely grateful for the feedback and it means that our work is cut out for us. I have identified those key areas that we need to act on- levels enhancement to Grade Level 16, car and housing loans for primary school teachers, implementation of the new retirement age and other issues that would make them more effective and fulfilled on the job. Government will act on these very soon”, the Governor said.

On recent complaints by teachers over paltry training allowances paid to them, the Governor said: “This is what I am going to advise, if they reduce the training grant, its better you have a smaller number or sit down with the teachers before the commencement of any seminar and tell them what is available. There must be conversation, if they have this information, maybe they will show understanding, then they can align their movement and other things to make the seminar convenient for them. But, I am opposed to the idea of inviting teachers to seminars and making inadequate or no provision for their welfare. That should not happen again. “, he added.

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji said that his administration would continue to provide avenue for everyone to participate in his government so as to effectively chart the way forward in all sectors of his developmental agenda.

The Governor commended teachers in the state for their commitment to duty and determination to ensure that the administration succeed in its education and human capital development efforts.

In their separate comments, the Head of Service, Engr. Sunday Komolafe, Commissioner for Education, Dr (Mrs) Bimpe Aderiye and Chairman, State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Femi Akinwumi, restated the commitment of the government to the welfare of teachers and entire workforce in the state.

The Executive Secretaries, who admitted that the meeting with the Governor was the first of its kind in the history of the state, commended Governor Oyebanji for giving them the rare opportunity to bare their minds on issues touching on the education sector in the state.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Mr Ojo Olabode Johnson who emerged the best-graduating student of the University of Lagos with an outstanding 5.00/5.00 grade in his Masters degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

The feat recorded by the Esun- Ekiti born Ojo Olabode Johnson was announced during the University’s convocation ceremony last week.

Governor Oyebanji, in a congratulatory message signed by his Spacial Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, described Ojo’s achievement as remarkably outstanding, adding that such a feat can only be achieved through hardwork, dedication and undying passion for excellence.

He added that Ojo’s remarkable feat is capable of inspiring other Ekiti youths to dare to stand out in academics, research and in other areas of human endeavours.

“Again, Ekiti is being mentioned for a noble and honorable reason- a highly remarkable and record- breaking achievement by one of her citizens, Mr Ojo Olabode Johnson. While we congratulate him and his family for writing his name in gold, we hope his achievement will also inspire other youths who are shining stars to dare to shine even brighter.” The Governor said.

Governor Oyebanji added that his administration would continue to identify with and celebrate excellence among its teeming youths and would continue to provide incentives and platforms for them to excel in their chosen areas of endeavors so that they can become valued assets to the state and the country as a whole.

Ojo, who is an indigene of Esun-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, scored the highest grade point in his graduating set earning him the overall best-graduating master student of the university. He also won the best graduating student award at the university’s Faculty of Engineering and Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

Prior to his astonishing feat at Unilag, Ojo obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.

He started his academic journey at Chrismode Nursery and Primary School, Agege, Lagos State, and proceeded to the Federal Science and Technical College, Usi-Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State for his Junior Secondary School Education, . He completed his secondary education at the Federal Government College, Ikole-Ekiti.