Fubara to Pro-Wike Returnee Commissioners

Saturday, January 27, 2024 8:46 am


Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a handshake with returnee Commissioners on Friday


*Let posterity judge you for actions

* I can see how heavy your hearts are

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in the Nine Pro-Wike returnee Commissioners. He charged them to act in such a manner that posterity would judge them in a positive light.

Sir Fubara gave the advice shortly after swearing in nine (9) commissioners into the State Executive Council at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The newly sworn-in were former commissioners who, citing several reasons, had resigned their appointments during the political crisis that engulfed the State. They were however returning on their own to be reabsorbed into the administration.

Observing that they have already read the charge as contained in their oath of office, Governor Fubara enjoined them to uphold and defend the state’s constitution.

“I wish you well in your coming back. Stand for justice, and stand for the interests of our dear state. That is the purpose of your appointment and that is the truth.

“I can see how heavy your hearts are. But I assure you that I don’t have anything against any of you. You were caught in between during the crossfire.”

 

Governor Fubara spoke further: “I will advise that you give your best. Like I said the first time, let this State and posterity remember you for what is good.”

 

 

 

