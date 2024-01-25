The kind of man I want to marry – Tacha

By Nehru Odeh

BBnaija reality star Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Simply Tacha, is as sexy as sin. And based on her statistics, she is a lady men not only jostle to win her heart but will do anything to get hooked by her.

And she is one of the few celebrities whose teeming fans are not just passionate about them but are ready to do anything for them. She has 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

Still, ever since she took the Nigerian entertainment scene by storm by appearing in Biggie’s house in 2019 with her ravishing beauty and curves that men fawn over and gosh about, she has not failed to wow them.

Yet in spite of the fact that men salivate and drool over her curves and think unimaginable thoughts about her sexinesw, she has yet to hook a guy she could call her own.

What could be the reason? you may ask. The Rivers-State born English graduate has not only revealed why she has remained single but also the kind of man she would like to marry.

On the most recent episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha revealed that she was still single because she had yet to find an ideal man. According to her in spite of her appearance on the BBNaija reality show, it has been difficult to find a compatible man.

Without mincing words, Tacha opened up on the qualities the man she wants to marry must have, saying that she does not mind the age difference. She also said her potential partner must have sense, be funky and reasonable. Yet she echoed an existential cry; “When is any man going to have sense?”

Which implies that she is extending an open invitation to men that have sense but who according to her, are hard to find.

Tacha said:

“When it comes to relationships, age doesn’t matter for me. For the fact that I am still single, if there’s anybody nice, as long as you have sense, you could be older, we could be the same age, that’s cool. Just have sense and be reasonable. And be funky and we are f*cking good to go.

“It is because of this ignorance that, many years after coming out of the show [Big Brother Naija], we are just here [single]. When is any man going to have sense?”