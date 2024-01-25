Supreme Court Victory: Fubara expresses gratitude to God, Tinubu, Wike, Rivers people

*Calls on opposition to join in building Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has expressed gratitude to God, Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at Supreme Court today.

Governor Fubara also declared his resolve to remain committed to the purpose for which he was elected and will not allow anything to distract governance.

Sir Fubara restated his avowed commitment to governance on Thursday when he addressed newsmen on the heels of the Supreme Court affirmation of his election as the governor of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara said his triumph at the Supreme Court has laid to rest the legal battles that added to the distractions his administration grappled with in the last eight months.

“About an hour ago, the Supreme Court revalidated our mandate in the election. It is a victory for the entire State.”

“It is important for us to note that we need this victory to consolidate the purpose of governance. Prior, we have had a few distractions here and there.”

“And the good news that came to us this morning is a refreshing strength that will encourage us to continue the good works in governance.”

Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to God for His help and, to President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role concerning the internal crisis and the litigation against his election.

Sir Fubara also extended gratitude to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whom he described as his “Oga”, for all his support.

The governor called on everyone to join hands with his administration to build a competitive State that will be reckoned with as truly prosperous in all ramifications.

“We have a dream of making it a highly competitive State that will measure, if not up to Lagos but close to becoming like Lagos. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace.”

“So I am calling on everyone, not just on our internal issue but those members from other parties, the issue is settled, come and let’s build the Rivers State of our dream.”

“We will continue to protect and provide the basic needs of governance to everyone who is doing business and who lives in Rivers State.”

The governor further said: “We would address our State very soon on the victory, but for now, let everybody be happy that one elephant is out of the road, the other one, by God’s help, will be resolved amicably and the family will be one.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State has erupted in jubilation as the news of the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Supreme Court filtered in.

Taking the lead are State Civil Servants who erupted in victory songs and dancing as they trooped out from their various Offices in jubilation at the Rivers State Secretariat.

There are also many viral videos of people dancing and praising God for the victory.

Some of them took to their various social media platforms to express their reactions.

Emma Okah, a legal practitioner and former Commissioner for Information and Communitions in his Facebook page says:”It is victory for Gov Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State and Rule of Law”.

Ibim Semenitari, former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC, and Commissioner for Information and Communitions just said.’

Thank you Lord!

Olalekan Ige, a Port Harcourt based Journalist on his part said the victory is a fitting birthday gift to Governor Fubara whose birthday is January 28.

However, Ms Obiaruko Ndukwe,a Journalist,Publisher and loyalist of Former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,in her reaction tilted, “Credit to Wike”,says

He disorganized Rivers APC, stopped the opposition from campaigning, foisted Sim(Siminalayi Fubara)on PDP against the major frontrunners, fully funded the campaign and election, hired and paid the Legal team, convinced PRP that was wrongfully excluded on the ballot not to continue with their case, refused to shop for a judgment against Sim(Siminalayi Fubara)even with Federal might.

“In all, I give it to him for the emergence and victory of Gov Sim Fubara.

“Time to face real development. Politics can rest till 2025, when the build up to 2027 election begins. She congratulate to Sim Fubara and Tonye Cole for his resilience.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed that governor Siminalayi Fubara was the duly elected, and winner of the 18 March 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State.

On Thursday, a five-member panel of the Apex court, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the appeal filed by Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of merit.

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated the Governor Fubara, on his affirmation by the Supreme Court as the duly elected Governor of the State during the March 18 governorship poll.

The Union said that the judgment of the Apex court has finally put to rest the prolonged legal battle arising from the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The NUJ, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Comrade Ike Wigodo, described the Supreme Court’s declaration as a confirmation of the people’s trust and mandate freely given to the governor.

The statement appealed to Governor Fubara to be magnanimous in victory and also see his victory at the Apex court as a birthday gift to him and the good people of Rivers State. Fubara’s first birthday as a governor comes up on Sunday, 28th of January, 2024.

The NUJ urged the governor not to be distracted by political opponents but to focus on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State.

The Union also advised the opponents to accept the Supreme Court’s judgement in good faith and join hands with the government to move the state forward.

“We urge the people of Rivers State, especially the political class, to put all that happened during and after the elections in the state behind them and support the Siminilayi Fubara-led government to succeed and make Rivers State a better place for all”, the statement added.

The NUJ assured Governor Fubara and his government of its unwavering support in moving the State forward.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court early morning of Thursday 25th January, 2024 dismissed the petition of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in it’s entirely for lack of merit.

Those in court APC candidate Tonye Cole,

former governorship candidate Biokpomabo Awara,

Asita Asita,PDP acting Chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron, Former Chief of Staff Ikwerre Local Government Area Darlington Orji,Former Chief Whip,RSHA Evans Bipi,

Former Bonny lawmaker, Aye Pepple amd Opobo Nkoro Chairman Enyeada Cookeygam