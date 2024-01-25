Rivers, British government  partner to strengthen Investment, security

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has started discussions with the British government on issues of strengthening security architecture and attracting increase British investments in the State.

Governor Fubara had hosted the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery who visited him in Government House Port Harcourt yesterday.

The Fubara and Montgomery held their meeting behind closed door at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, (Abuja), Mr. Montgomery who spoke to Journalists, “I was actually posted to Nigerian ten years ago and I did come down to Rivers State then. But during my tenure as British High Commissioner, this is my first formal visit.

“I am here to listen and learn. I have come to see a range of stakeholders. I just called on his excellency, the governor.

“I am meeting some of the big British business interests here, calling on all businesses already invested.

“I am interested and understanding both the security and the economic situation because there is a lot of interest from UK business, from the city of London about potential opportunities in this economy.

“And of course, the city of London has an interest in Rivers State because of its strategic State, with strategic assets like oil and gas, strategic facilities that facilitate trade in all of Nigeria and indeed strategic institutions including big higher education up here.

“So, I’m here to listen and learn, to get an update on how things are going. I will be meeting with government business and of course civil societies also.

“I think, it’s in our interest to trade, to gain mutual benefit from our investments.

“And for people in areas such as South-South where livelihoods and jobs are essentially important, I think it is in our mutual interest to try and enhance our trade and investment partnership, generally.

“I know the times are quite tough now. A lot of people are hurting from inflation. The foreign exchange situation is something we are monitoring both for business reasons and for personal reasons.

“So, we are very interested in tracking what is going on. I feel very optimistic that there are huge assets and potentials here and that the big reforms that are being implemented by the federal government, we do applaud them.

“There may be a few bumps in the road but that road is the right road for Nigeria’s security and prosperity, going forward.

“And the UK is here, whereas, both to help but also to develop those partnerships and security in defence of the people in our countries, as you know, are very strong including Rivers State.”