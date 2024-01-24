Shaibu holds service on open field, as Obaseki denies closing Govt House Chapel

By Jethro Ibileke

The rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, showed again on Tuesday when Philip Shaibu, observed his religious mass in the open field of the premises of his new office.

Shaibu, a devote Roman Catholic, had hitherto held the weekly Tuesday mass at the Government House Chapel, located within the precinct of the Government House.

It was however gathered that the building was recently shut to all religious activities, and the Chaplin, Rev. Father Andrew Obiyan sent packing.

While some people linked the development to the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his embattled deputy, others linked it with the Cleric’s recent romance with politics.

Obinyan who has been the Chaplin of the Government House Chapel for more than eight years, was said to have openly confessed that he is destined to succeed Governor Obaseki.

Reports filtering out of the Government House on Tuesday have however suggested otherwise.

An official in the Chapel (name withheld), told journalists that they got a directive from the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obaseki on Religious Matters last Monday “to come and remove our things from the Chapel, including the station of the cross, the pulpit and other items.

“I told him I will inform the Deputy Governor to know where to relocate the items and we went to remove them the following day. I was shocked when I started hearing that I went to do a video. They ordered us to remove our things, which we did,” he said.

The mass which was held in the open field of the new Deputy Governor’s office at 7 Osadebey Avenue in the GRA, had in attendance Shaibu and his wife, civil servants attached to his office, some aides and political associates.

In his homily, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Egejuru said joy, humility, gratefulness and obedience are characteristics expected from leaders, which he said was exemplified by King David in the Bible.

Meanwhile, the State Government has denied closing down the Government House Chapel.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Religious Affairs, Rev. Osagie Erumwunse, in a statement Tuesday, stated that the Chapel was “undergoing renovation.”

Erumwunse added that a temporary place of worship was provided at Festival Hall, in the Government House.

The statement reads in part:

“Our attention has been brought to a baseless and unsubstantiated video and an accompanying report making the rounds on social media to the effect that His Excellency, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has purportedly shut down the Edo State Government House Chapel located within the precinct of the Government House.

“It is quite unfortunate that the architects of the fake narrative intend to embarrass the Edo State Government and cause religious discord among peace-loving Edo people with the manner they have tried to twist the narrative.

“It is therefore necessary to state unequivocally that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, regards persons of all religions, faiths and spiritual persuasions with utmost respect.”

The statement described as “a grave mischief for anyone or a group of people to fabricate rumours that the Governor has shut down the Chapel in the Government House and evicted a priest from the Chapel, in an attempt to curry political sympathy.”

The statement added:

“It is also instructive to note that the Chapel is a facility for interdenominational worship, providing a space for members of different religious persuasions to congregate and attend to their spiritual needs.

“The Catholics conduct a weekly Mass every Tuesday at the Chapel; the Anglican Communion use the Chapel every Thursday while Pentecostals congregate every Wednesday. The Government House Intercessors use the chapel regularly while the Government House Praise Team uses the venue for a monthly Holy Ghost praise programme. Hence, the Chapel is not the preserve of just one Christian creed.

“In view of the plethora of activities that the facility was being used for, wear and tear is sure to set in thereby necessitating renovations to give the Chapel a facelift befitting its status as a Government House Chapel. The request for renovation was made and the Governor graciously approved this.

“While the renovation work was about to begin, an unauthorized personnel proceeded to move some of the equipment and materials in the Chapel to an undisclosed location without authorization.

“Obviously acting with a premeditated motive, he recorded himself in the act and shared it on social media with a misleading narrative. Relevant security operatives have since been briefed on the matter and an investigation has begun to address the issue and ensure those found culpable are duly sanctioned.

“The Government House Festival Hall has since been provided as the temporary accommodation for the chapel and its activities, while the renovation works last.

“Therefore, our respected religious leaders, the Christian community and indeed members of the public are implored to disregard the video in circulation and its content. It is the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on scoring cheap political points by instigating one religion against another.

“The Edo State Government under the sterling leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki will never engage in actions that will undermine religious harmony in the State.”