Pro-Governor Fubara people lose again as Court strikes out suit against peace accord 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State High Court presided over by Justice Chiwendu Nworgu has struck out a suit challenging the legality of President Bola Tinubu‘s intervention to resolve the political crisis in Rivers state.

The suit was filed by a group of 10 persons who claimed to be representatives of sons and daughters of the state led by a former spokesman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF,Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe against, President Tinubu, the Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The plaintiffs had approached the court to challenge President Tinubu’s 8-point peace resolution of political rift between the Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Governor Fubara Rivers State.

Part of the peace accord include the recall of Commissioners who voluntarily resigned from the Rivers State cabinet.

The Plaintiffs had sought for the legal interpretation to whether it it is legal for the Governor to re-present the 2024 budget to 24 members of the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule whose seats they claimed had been declared vacant and the reinstatement of commissioners who willingly resigned their offices but rescreened and cleared by the

However, citing the judgement of Justice James Omotosho of Federal High Court,Abuja,on Monday January 22,which nullified the activities of the Edison Ehie –led faction loyal to Governor Fubara of the Assembly,Justice Nworgu declined jurisdiction to entertain the suita d struck out the case.

Our Correspondent reports that the Justice Chiwendu Nworgu is the second judgement against the pro- Governor within two days.