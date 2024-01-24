Pro-Governor Fubara people lose again as Court strikes out suit against peace accord 

Pro-Governor Fubara people lose again as Court strikes out suit against peace accord 

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 8:25 am


Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

* They lacks the jurisdiction adjudicate over the case

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Rivers State High Court presided over by Justice Chiwendu Nworgu  has struck out a suit challenging the legality of President Bola Tinubu‘s intervention to resolve the political crisis in Rivers state.

The suit was filed by a group of 10 persons who claimed to be representatives of sons and daughters of the state led by a former spokesman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF,Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe against, President Tinubu, the Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The plaintiffs had approached the court to challenge President Tinubu’s 8-point peace resolution of political rift between the Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Governor Fubara Rivers State.

Part of the peace accord include the recall of Commissioners who voluntarily resigned from the Rivers State cabinet.

The Plaintiffs had sought for  the legal interpretation to whether it  it is legal for  the Governor to re-present the 2024 budget to 24 members of the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule whose seats they claimed had been declared vacant and the reinstatement of commissioners who willingly resigned their offices but rescreened and cleared by the

However, citing the judgement of Justice James Omotosho of Federal High Court,Abuja,on Monday January 22,which nullified the activities of the Edison Ehie –led faction loyal to Governor Fubara of the Assembly,Justice Nworgu declined jurisdiction to entertain the suita d struck out the case.

Our Correspondent reports that the Justice Chiwendu Nworgu is the second judgement against the pro- Governor within two days.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Garba Shehu 1 hour ago

    How peace in the caucasus could mitigate Israel-Hamas economic spillover in Nigeria
    Professor Julius Ihonvbere 3 hours ago

    Edo guber: We’ve not screened out, disqualified  aspirants- APC
    Dr Patrick Adebola, Kogi Governor-elect, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman 4 hours ago

    Adebola, Kogi born Technocrat advises governor-elect Ododo
    . Deputy Governor, Edo-State, Phillip Shaibu, wife, workers and Rev Fr Emmanuel Egejuru observing mass on an open field at the new deputy gov’s office on Tuesday 5 hours ago

    Shaibu holds service on open field, as Obaseki denies closing Govt House Chapel
    President Tinubu received a delegation from the Chevron Corporation, led by Mr. Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production 18 hours ago

    President Tinubu: Our Interventions in Oil and Gas Sector Will Safeguard and Enhance Value of Investments
    David Ombugadu, top, challenging the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 18 hours ago

    Supreme Court Judgement: 38 Alleged rioters Denied Bail
    18 hours ago

    President Tinubu to South-south Monarchs: We Are Committed to Addressing Region’s Concerns
    18 hours ago

    Kano: Police arrest 12, declare Habibu wanted  over Gaya political clash 