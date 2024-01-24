Edo guber: We’ve not screened out, disqualified  aspirants- APC

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 12:24 pm


 

Professor Julius Ihonvbere

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied insinuation that some aspirants have been screened out of the primary election ahead of the 21 September governorship race in the state.

It would be recalled that a six-man committee led by the member representing Owan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, was set up last Monday, to prune the number of aspirants from 29 to a manageable figure.

After the committee met with the aspirants, report emerged that the committee had screened the number of aspirant to 10, then 6 and finally four, a development that has continued to cause palpable tension in the party.

But, debunking the report on Tuesday, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadiae, described the Ihonvbere committee as an advisory one and not a screening committee.

He said the committee was to meet with aspirants and see how the numbers could be pruned down so that their primary that would hold next would be free of rancour.

According to him, “There is no truth in the news making the rounds that governorship aspirants have been screened and about 25 have been disqualified.

“Based on the advice of the National Working Committee of the party, we set up a committee led by Julius Ihonvbere to interface with the aspirants on the need to reduce the number of aspirants to a manageable one. It is after the close of sale of forms that the NWC will set up a screening committee.

“The Committee also advised the Edo APC to be in a talking relationship with the aspirants so that those who know they cannot go all the way can exit the race. So no aspirants has been screened and disqualified,” he added.

The Edo APC Spokesperson also clarified that the sale of the expression and nomination forms which cost N10 million and N40 million respectively, were on sale for whoever wants to vie for the governorship position on the platform of the party, noting that more aspirants are expected to join the race.

He however disclosed that many of the aspirants are seeing reason why they should not purchase the forms while others were still eager to test their popularity at the primaries, noting that those who lose at the primaries have promised to stay and work for the party in the election.

Uwadiae who said the party was going to the polls to win, urged members and supporters not to get agitated as the party believes in unity, fair play and democracy.

He also urged party faithful not to allow the situation to cause rancour and disaffection among them which will rub off on the party negatively at the polls.

 

