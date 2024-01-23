Rivers Assembly Assembly Passes Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment law Bill)

*Repeals State Advertisement Law 2022

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Monday Legislative Sitting, passed a Bill for a Law to amend the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law No. 4 of 2015 and State Advertisement Law.

The House presided over by the Martin Amaewhule-led Lawmakers who are pro-Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital passed the Bill after debating on the Report of the House Committee on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs on the Bill.

In press statement signed by Martin Wachukwu, Special Adviser, Media, said while commenting on the Report which was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ofiks Kabang, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, emphasized the importance of the passage of the Bill, which he noted will include a resolution of the House in the recognition, de-recognition or suspension of traditional rulers in the State.

He said the inclusion of a resolution of the House, backed by two- majority votes will curb arbitrariness in the appointment and removal of the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council; adding that the new schedule to the Law reflects the current status of every recognized traditional ruler in the State.

In another development, the House repealed the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property (Prohibition)Law No. 7 of 2022. Remarking after a robust debate on the Report of the House Committee on Land, Survey and Urban development, which was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Solomon Wami, the Speaker remarked that the House decided to repeal the law so as not to financially overburden the people of the State and impede their access to state-owned facilities.

Rt. Hon. Amaewhule thanked Members of the House for their commitment to the peace and development of the State despite the asphyxiating circumstances in which they operate, adding that history will be kind to them as they continue to effectively represent their people and perform their constitutional duties.