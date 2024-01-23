Popular Nigerian musician, Kollington Ayinla critically ill, placed on oxygen

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 12:52 pm


Kollington Ayinla

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nigerian fuji musician, Alhaji Kolawole Rasaq Ilori, popularly known as Kollington Ayinla, is critically ill and has been hospitalized for days.

Reports have it that the 75-year-old, who has been ill for over a week, is currently on admisssion at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, Sahara Reporters revealed.

According to the report, Ayinla’s condition had become critical and had to be placed on oxygen. However, the family has been keeping it close to their chest.

Efforts made to reach Kollington directly to find out the nature of his ailment failed as his mobile phone was switched off.

“Ayinla, born August 1949 hailed from Ilota, a town on the outskirts of Ilorin, Kwara State, and he is also known by the aliases; Baba Alatika, Kebe-n-Kwara, and Baba Alagbado.

“Ayinla and his late friend and competitor, Ayinde Barrister dominated Fuji music scene for decades, helping to popularise the genre.

“Between the mid-1970s and late ’80s, Ayinla ranked with Barrister as the leading star of Nigerian Fuji music.

“As the popularity of Fuji grew, and the market became big and the enmity between Kollington and Barrister waned.

“In 1983, both men stood side by side as mourners at the funeral of Apala star, Haruna Ishola.

“Barrister died at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on December 16, 2010.

 

