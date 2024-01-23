Oyebanji inaugurates Board for state’s investment company, agency

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Monday inaugurated Board for Fountain Holding Limited and Ekiti Development and Investment Promotion Agency with a charge to revitalized and reposition the agencies to become major players in Nigeria investment ecosystem.

Speaking while performing the inauguration on Monday at the Exco Chamber of the Governor”s Office, Ado Ekiti, the Governor tasked the new board members on initiatives that would transform the agencies into robust contributors to the state’s economic growth.

He said his administration’s goal is to establish the state as a competitive force in the country by attracting both public and private enterprises.

Governor oyebanji, who explained that his dream is to see the Fountain Holdings become a major player in the country’s investment ecosystem, said the board should diversify the current portfolio of companies under its managements to explore new vista of greener investment pasture across sectors.

Stressing that the agencies are critical to his administration’s job and wealth creation mandate, the Governor maintained that more opportunities the state seek could only come from increased business operation that would further assist his administration to be able to meet the overall development plans of the state.

Oyebanji therefore charged the new chairmen and board members “to do everything possible to ensure Fountain Holdings becomes a fat cow from which the state can milk profitably through taxable income for the prosperity of our dear state”.

He said his expectation is to see Agencies expand their current portfolio and use it as weapon of socioeconomic empowerment in line with the local content agenda of his administration.

The Governor added that the agencies should invest and promote businesses that can solve housing, capital, credit access, technological, infrastructural, and knowledge needs of Ekiti people.

“My ultimate dream is to see the Holdings become a major player, not only in the Ekiti business arena, but in the Nigeria’s investment ecosystem. There are enormous opportunities for the Holdings to delve into, to diversify the current portfolio of companies under its managements, and to explore new vista of greener investment pastures across sectors.

“I therefore want to charge the new Chairman, Mr. Jide Ogundare and the entire team to do everything possible to ensure Fountain Holdings become a fat cow from which the State can milk profitable and taxable income for the prosperity of our State.

“The Holdings should also key into our job creation vision, which is a major way of engendering inclusive growth and development. ” The Governor stated.

Responding on behalf of the board members, the Chairman, Fountain Holdings Limited, Mr. Jide Ogundare, who expressed his gratitude to the Governor for the trust placed in them, assured the Governor that the new board members will implement strategic measures that would attract both local and foreign investment to Ekiti State.

He pledged that the boards will work diligently to promote investment opportunities and improve investment climate in the state through efficient service delivery in alignment with the vision of the Oyebanji led-administration.