Liberia: Former President Sirleaf Still Exhibits Sterling Qualities, Even After Office

Abubakar Hashim / Monrovia

Former President Sirleaf remains a symbol of hope and relevance in the Liberian political chess game. Right from her childhood, she was destined to be great

In her teens, from biographical reports, she had a natural way of winning the hearts of her friends and foes, in order to make Liberia and the world a better place.

Little surprise she became the first African female President, after a long enduring struggle, with remarkable accomplishments at home and abroad.

I recall an exclusive interview I had with her during her second term in office. She spoke extensively on issues of burning interests. She is the only President that answered my questions, without asking for an advanced questionnaire. Her ideas of critical African issues, are unmatched!

At yesterday’s inaugural ceremony, she captured the rapt attention of the teeming audience. There was thunderous applause, roaring in the air. “Ma Ellen, Ma Ellen…” Liberians yelled!

When the newly sworn President Joseph Boakai was greeting top dignitaries, including other invited African Presidents on the podium, she was the only one President Boakai removed his traditional hat to greet, with a bow! This show of respect and reverence, captured another yelling from the Liberian audience at the ceremony.

A Nobel award winner, the former President now 85, engages in international and multi sectoral assignments.

She remains a powerful force, not only in Liberia and in the African continent, but the world at large.