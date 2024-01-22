Police nab fraudster for jumping  EFCC bail for N50m fraud after 4-year manhunt

* Threatens Friend Who Stood as Surety for his release.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended Joel MBA Okodi, a wanted suspect who has been sought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the past four years.

Joel MBA Okodi, commonly known as ‘Chief,’ was residing at No. 21, Abak Road, Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He is listed as a Director at Chismo Resources Limited in Ikot-Ekpene.

According to the Police, he deceitfully obtained the sum of ₦50 million from Chief Okosisi and was subsequently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC, following the report filed by the victim.

While the fraud case was under investigation, Okodi persuaded his friend , Mr. Ochulor Okeokwu, to act as a surety in the matter in order to secure the suspect’s release. Mr. Okeokwu, unaware of the deceit, submitted his property documents, valued at ₦50 million, as collateral at the EFCC Office in Port Harcourt.

However, after that, the suspect failed to appear for investigations at the EFCC office and evaded all phone calls. On the rare occasions when he was reached, he resorted to violent threats against Mr. Okeokwu, warning him to cease all contacts.

In response, Mr. Okeokwu lodged a petition with the Inspector General of Police, who subsequently approved and forwarded it to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu to effect his arrest.

The Spokesperson of the Command SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a press statement says that CP Disu promptly took action by instructing the operatives of Operation Sting to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspect.

“The officers of the Rivers State Police Command conducted a comprehensive investigation and diligently gathered information, determining that the suspect was hiding in Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos, throughout these years.

With the necessary law enforcement documents in hand, the operatives mobilized and proceeded to arrest the suspect on January 18, 2024, at approximately 20:34 hrs in Ajegunle, Lagos.

This coordinated effort to effect an arrest demonstrates that there is truly no refuge for criminals. The case is currently being handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, advises individuals to exercise caution when acting as sureties. He sternly warns that criminals will find no sanctuary within the state.

.