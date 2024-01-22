Liberia’s 26th President Boakai Sworn in Today, Delivers a Short Speech Due to Exhaustion

Abubakar Hashim/Monrovia

Liberia’s 26th President, Joseph Boakai was sworn-in, amid a colourful ceremony that attracted other African Presidents, including Ghana’s Nana Akuofo Addo, Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio, Nigeria’s VP, Kashim Shettima and other top dignitaries.

His speech was too lengthy and had to be cut short due to exhaustion and fatigue. He was subsequently revamped to conclude his speech.

The 79- year old touched on virtually all pressing issues affecting the country, with a promise that he would rule Liberia for all, irrespective of tribe, ethnic affiliation or political colouration.

He asked for patience as his “100 days should be judged only by realistic expectations, due to the incredibly devastating state of the economy”.

Stressing the point that he is “ inheriting a decrepit and dilapidated economy, it is no longer business as usual for all workers”, he stated.

He further remarked that his government will vigorously pursue an “ARREST “ program, which translates into “ Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation and Technology”, to rescue back the nation from the current poor state of the economy.

He hailed former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for her enduring, sterling and unmatched legacy by putting Liberia on a strong foothold, when she took over the country from the ashes of 14 year old war and put it on a sound trajectory.

President Boakai also commended former President Weah for peaceful transition.

Among other foreign guest in the private sector, includes Chief Toby Chinyere of West Africa Refineries