APC accepts Supreme Court verdict on Kano governorship election, salutes Tinubu

Monday, January 22, 2024 8:29 pm


Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano

By Maduabuchi  Nmeribeh/ Kano

The All Progressive Congress, (APC)  has accepted the Supreme Court judgement on Kano governorship election in good faith, with a message to leaders and members of the party in the state to remain strong and committed to the unity and progress of the party.

The party also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his love and commitment to the development of the party.

The party through a Statement signed by  Chief of Staff to the National Chairman, Mallam Muhammad Garba, expressed appreciation to President, Tinubu for his support and love for Kano State, and particularly, the APC family as well as his resolve and commitment towards the progress and development of the party in the state and the country in general.

Mallam Garba, said the  party after holding a stakeholders meeting, has resolved that as the largest political party in Africa, and in line with the initiative of it’s national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the doors of  APC in Kano, remain open to welcome new  members willing to join.

“The doors of the APC is open to wooing new members to the party across the country and in diaspora at group or individual level, because of the good governance and sound promises of the party.

“Also in order to enhance unity, progress and development of Kano state, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with  individuals, associations or political parties ready to join the APC,” he said.

Mallam Garba, noted  that the meeting resolved to hold an elaborate stakeholders’ meeting in Kano with a view to strategizing on how to further unite the party for enhanced development.

He added that the meeting also agreed to set up various committees that will chart a new course for the party’s activities.

“The meeting also appreciated members of the party for their maturity, support and patience during the period of the legal battle and called on them to remain calm and await the outcome of the expanded stakeholders meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024,” he said.

Those that participated at the meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje included some selected Kano APC stakeholders, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC Gubernatorial and Deputy Gubernatorial Candidates, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo respectively; Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo; Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure; Kano  APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, among others.

 

