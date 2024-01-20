Harley: A rising Afro-French star with distinctive sound

Saturday, January 20, 2024 8:05 am


Harley Echene Mathieu Yoan Ilfix, popularly known as Harley, is an emerging Parisian musician who hailed from Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. He began his music career professionally as a future of Afro-French in 2019.

With a deep love for African and French traditions, Harley successfully carved out a distinct musical style that combines playful elements that combine Afro and French rhythms. However, his classical music influences, combined with magical sounds, create a captivating and distinct musical experience for his growing fan base.

The 22-year-old Afro-French pioneer reveals that after he gained major momentum on social media on his “Supalife” concept tracks, the zeal to constantly show his potential and capability as a newcomer with many talents increased.

Harley added that his versatility and ability to navigate between melody and controlled flow by mixing his Ivorian roots with current French influences and vibes on Afrobeat and Amapiano rhythms Makes him stand out in the saturated music industry.

Speaking about his musical inspiration, Harley eulogized his uncle, and environment as the foundation that built his passion for music.

“I got into music thanks to my uncle who was a musician, who lived with us when I was little, watching him all do it alone, I developed a taste for it and it became my passion. This played a significant role in my musical journey.”

“My environment influences my music on the points or in the texts I like to approach life experiences that I have lived or that my loved ones have lived. So I use what is happening around me to tell stories in my music,” he said.

He added, “I would like to collaborate with Asake, Davido, Chris Brown, and Rema.” However, “the person who influences me is Asake and DJ Arafat.”

Harley is set release debut album this 2024.

